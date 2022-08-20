Orange Line shutdown begins

The bigger test of the transit alternatives planned to move commuters through the region during the closure will happen Monday, the first workday of the shutdown.

The subway, which runs from Malden to Jamaica Plain, closed at 9 p.m. Friday and shuttle buses moved in to replace service.

Greater Boston woke up Saturday to a closed Orange Line, the first full day of the 30-day subway shutdown for a high-stakes repair blitz that is expected to cause delays and inconvenience while coinciding with the return to school, and for some workers, the office.

Monday also marks the beginning of another significant suspension of subway service, this time on the Green Line. The MBTA plans to suspend subway service between Government Center Station and the newly opened Union Square Station in Somerville as it finalizes work to open the Medford branch of the Green Line Extension project in November.

The T is scheduled to reopen both lines on Sept. 19.

In Medford, which is serviced by the Orange Line, Mayor Breanna Lungo-Koehn said the city is planning to open an emergency operations center Monday at police headquarters.

The city has identified eight intersections that it expects will be most impacted by the shutdown, she said, and is trying to hire detail officers to direct traffic at those spots.

“We are expecting gridlock,” Lungo-Koehn said.

Medford is home to Wellington Station, a busy commuter hub. Lungo-Koehn said she’s concerned about the possibility that commuters will fill shuttle buses at Oak Grove Station in Malden, the northern most stop on the line, and then head to Wellington Station with no empty seats.

She said she’s also concerned about traffic between Wellington Station and Assembly Square in Somerville. A bus lane has been created along part of the route, Lungo-Koehn said, but she’s pushing for a dedicated lane to cover the entire stretch between the two stations.

The city is anxious about Monday, she said.

“We have to prepare for the worst, and hope for the best,” Lungo-Koehn said.

Somerville Mayor Katjana Ballantyne toured transit alternatives being offered during the shutdown. She was in Government Center, where she posted a photograph on Twitter of herself and others standing near a sign directing commuters to shuttle buses headed to Oak Grove Station. A line of shuttle buses could be seen in the background on Cambridge Street.

On Saturday afternoon, Mayor Michelle Wu plans to ride the commuter rail from Roslindale Village Station, her office said.

On the first full day of service suspension on the Orange Line, the MBTA said track and roof repairs at Wellington Station in Medford and the deployment of a crane at Oak Grove Station in Malden will be among the first tasks to be addressed.

The T is aiming to eliminate six “slow zones,” areas along the Orange Line where trains must now slow to a crawl, by upgrading thousands of feet of track, T General Manager Steve Poftak said Friday at a news conference. Within five to 10 days after service is scheduled to return on Sept. 19, the Orange Line should be significantly faster, he said.

MBTA officials are urging Orange Line riders to take the commuter rail, which will be free to board at Zone 1A, 1, and 2 stations for people with CharlieCards or CharlieTickets. Shuttle buses will be available near each Orange Line stop from Forest Hills to Back Bay station, as well at the Copley station, and from Oak Grove to Haymarket and Government Center stations. Green Line service will connect north and south shuttle bus routes through downtown Boston between Copley and Government Center stations.

A separate shuttle will run between Chinatown and Tufts Medical Center T stations and Government Center station every half hour between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. and between 8 p.m. and 1 a.m.

Boston is providing free 30-day Bluebikes passes on the bike-share program’s website and app. As of Friday afternoon, more than 2,130 passes had been claimed, according to Wu’s office.

MassDOT Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver has warned people to avoid driving, if possible, and to take public transit, citing “major traffic impacts” expected in and around Boston.

The MBTA has provided more than 20,000 CharlieCards to municipalities along the Orange Line and will be reimbursing those communities for police details during the shutdown, Poftak said. He again urged those who can work remotely to do so.

Getting the word out about the alternative routes has been a challenge.

The MBTA has created 277 A-frame signs in English/Spanish and English/Chinese, at least 149 advisory signs posted on Orange Line station doors in English, and digital signs on 452 in-station screens in 10 languages, according to the MBTA. The T’s Rider’s Guide for service alternatives is available in six non-English languages.

The MBTA has experienced a litany of troubles since a Green Line collision in July 2021.

An escalator malfunctioned at Back Bay Station causing a bloody pileup and injuring nine people, a commuter rail train killed a woman in her car after a crossing signal in Wilmington malfunctioned, another two Green Line trains crashed and derailed injuring four people, and a man was dragged to his death by a Red Line train at Broadway Station after his arm got caught in a subway door.

The death brought intense scrutiny from federal transit safety regulators who began a nearly unprecedented inspection of the subway system in mid-April. The Federal Transit Administration is expected to release its final report about the T this month.

In June, the FTA said it found that the MBTA didn’t have enough dispatchers to safely operate its subway, so the agency cut service on the Orange, Blue, and Red lines by more than 20 percent. Federal inspectors also said the T needed to fix and upgrade large swaths of its subway tracks.

























Laura Crimaldi can be reached at laura.crimaldi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @lauracrimaldi.