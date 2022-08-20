Riders give hesitant approvals of Orange Line shuttles Saturday

Joe Gallo, 60, tested out the shuttles on his way to visit friends in Cambridge. After riding the shuttle for one stop to Jackson Square, he said he could already tell the shuttles would be slower than the trains.

Riders were hesitantly approving of the weekend shuttles — they were clean, ran frequently, and workers were posted at stations to point people in the right direction. But riders braced themselves for Monday and said they were still disappointed by the shutdown as a whole.

Orange Line riders boarded replacement shuttles Saturday, the first full day of the month-long shutdown of the line, with mostly limited criticism.

Gallo, who works from home as a resume writer in Roxbury, said he is glad he does not rely on the Orange Line as a commuter.

“I’d like to get to my friends on time, but it’s not going to make or break the day,” he said.

Jenniflore Beaubrun, 22, worried about what Monday would bring. She rode the shuttle on Saturday to see a friend, but said Monday will be the real test of the system when she’ll use the shuttles to get to her job as a teacher in East Boston. She said she’ll need to leave her Hyde Park home at 6:15 a.m. to make it to work by 8 a.m.

“It’s a burden,” she said.

Some of the Saturday shuttles were festooned with positive messaging on their LED destination signs, such as “driven to excel” or “have a great day.” A sign outside the Forest Hills station further urged drivers in capital letters to “drive safe, impressions matter,” followed by six exclamation points.

One driver taped the map of transit alternatives to his wheel, referencing it as he fielded a passenger question about how to access the Green Line from Back Bay station.

Tyler Gaccione, 24, who took the shuttle home to Mission Hill after visiting family in Rhode Island, approved of the ambiance.

“This,” he said, gesturing at the inside of the shuttle, “is fine,” though he added that Saturday afternoon is “not exactly rush hour.”

Gaccione said that his Amtrak train from Rhode Island was delayed.

“At this point, I try to be as zen-like as possible when taking public transit,” he said.

Kate Selig can be reached at kate.selig@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kate_selig.