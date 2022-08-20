Two teens injured in Cambridge shooting

Two teens were injured in a shooting near a sports field in Cambridge Friday night, according to police.

The shooting occurred in the area of Hoyt Field and Howard Street in Cambridgeport at around 10:30 p.m., Cambridge police said in a statement Friday night. No arrests were made.

The victims, 18 and 19 years old and both Cambridge residents, and are believed to be in stable condition, Cambridge police said in an e-mail Saturday.