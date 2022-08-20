fb-pixel Skip to main content

Two teens injured in Cambridge shooting

By Grace Gilson Globe Correspondent,Updated August 20, 2022, 47 minutes ago

Two teens were injured in a shooting near a sports field in Cambridge Friday night, according to police.

The shooting occurred in the area of Hoyt Field and Howard Street in Cambridgeport at around 10:30 p.m., Cambridge police said in a statement Friday night. No arrests were made.

The victims, 18 and 19 years old and both Cambridge residents, and are believed to be in stable condition, Cambridge police said in an e-mail Saturday.

The shooting was the first in the city this year that left anyone injured, according to Cambridge Police.

Anyone with any information about the incident is encouraged to call Cambridge police at 617-349-3300. To provide information anonymously, call the tip hotline at 617-349-3370 and leave a message. Anonymous tips can also be sent via the Cambridge Police MyPD mobile app or text message to 847411. Begin text with TIP650 and then type message. E-mail tips through www.CambridgePolice.org/tips.

Grace Gilson can be reached at grace.gilson@globe.com.

