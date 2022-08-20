For the YouTube generation of hunters, a new gathering

Guyette is one of the cofounders of Huntstock, a new type of hunting expo for a new type of hunter, the sort more likely to learn the ancient tradition from the Internet than from older generations, drawn in by a desire to be closer to the food chain.

WESTMINSTER — Patrick Guyette walked across Wildwood Farm, through an area that is typically used as a horse paddock but was now lined with rows of booths, explaining that one side was for podcasters and the other side was for YouTubers, until he stopped himself and laughed at the words coming out of his mouth.

Advertisement

“It’s not your grandfather’s hunting show,” said Guyette, 35, the host of a podcast about hunting in suburban Boston. “It’s for the future generation, so we want to showcase the local content creators who are providing this entry and connect them with the people they’re trying to reach.”

The three-day festival — which drew some 3,000 people to this farm in central Massachusetts for its inaugural weekend in mid-August— was notable for what was missing: guns.

Where traditional hunting expos are often criticized for being glorified gun shows, Huntstock showcased bowhunting, the primary hunting option for many inside the Route 495 beltway, where many municipalities tightly restrict or outright ban the discharge of a firearm.

There was only one firearms manufacturer displaying wares at Huntstock, but archery was everywhere, including a giant “3-D archery course” in the backwoods, where a series of foam animal targets were laid out like holes on a golf course.

“Hunting is dying in Massachusetts, and deer numbers are exploding, so we’re trying to be the show for the next generation that maybe didn’t grow up with guns but is coming to hunting from the movement to eat local,” Guyette said.

Advertisement

Eric Poirier, who runs the “Bowhunt Mass” Instagram page, which has almost 16,000 followers, was busy at his booth all weekend meeting many of them, a diverse crew whose one commonality was that they didn’t fit the image of a stereotypical hunter.

“Events like this are crucial to show that hunting is not just a bunch of hillbillies running around in the woods,” Poirier said. “These are people interested in the benefits of harvesting your own food, knowing where it came from, clean eating. But it can be hard to know where to start, so this event is a one-stop shop where you could come here, talk to people, and leave with everything you need to get started out in the woods with a bow.”

Chris Borgatti, the New England coordinator for the Backcountry Hunters & Anglers — an acclaimed conservation group whose average member is 43 — said Huntstock was an important acknowledgement that the future of the pastime centers around digital media.

“It’s not the normal channel of people who follow paternal lines,” Borgatti said. “As we saw during the pandemic, people are trying to gain control and independence of their food supply, so they’re turning to podcasters and Youtubers for that guidance.”

Despite the growing “locavore” movement, less than 1 percent of Massachusetts residents hunt, which is why MassWildlife, the state’s conservation agency, has been recruiting hunters, and lobbying for expanded hunting access, to help manage the exploding deer population eastern Massachusetts.

Advertisement

“To build the next generation of hunters, we need people from all different backgrounds, and we need events like this where they can come and see that they belong,” said Martin Feehan, MassWildlife’s deer biologist, who was answering questions at a booth. “We’re seeing a lot of new hunters coming from non-traditional groups, whether it be women or people of color, and it’s important for the industry to cater to them, with events like this that are less focused on trophy deer and more focused on the experience.”

To be sure, there were plenty of trophy deer on display at Huntstock. Taxidermy was everywhere, as were many of New England’s legendary big buck hunters, such as Lanny Benoit, who held court on two stages that were in constant use for talks or live podcasts.

“The concept is to bring those two worlds together,” said Pat Burns, 42, a Huntstock cofounder who lives in Sterling. “We’re not trying to leave the past behind. We’re trying to draw from it. You can’t learn what these old guys know from an app.”

At the end of the day, Burns said it’s about preserving something that is constantly under threat in the modern world.

“We’ve lost sight of things like this,” he said, “things that truly make us human.”

Billy Baker can be reached at billy.baker@globe.com. Follow him on Instagram @billy_baker.