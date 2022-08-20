A loss, and a continuing fight, for Liz Cheney

I voted for Donald Trump but would not do it a second time. This country needs to heal, and Cheney is the right person to accomplish that. She has shown bipartisan cooperation and an ability to bring both sides of the aisle together. Most important, she has a backbone and stands tall in the face of incredible opposition.

Re “Cheney concedes race in GOP primary“ (Page A1, Aug. 17): I am a lifelong Republican. I was shocked, but not surprised, by US Representative Liz Cheney’s defeat in the party’s Wyoming primary. I would encourage Cheney to run for president in 2024, and she’d have my support. She has shown moral courage and leadership in her selfless decision to join the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack and speak out against our former president’s actions.

We do not need another term of divisive politicking, which is what will happen if Trump runs again for election in 2024. The country is tired of the extreme polarity of the past few years. Cheney could bring a more balanced platform to the party, which would be a refreshing change.

Andrew Curran

South Dennis





Primary defeat sends chilling message about Trump’s hold on GOP

Although the resounding defeat of Representative Liz Cheney in the Wyoming Republican primary was long anticipated, its finality and her percentage loss should serve as a warning about the state of our politics and the influence Donald Trump continues to exert on a disgraced GOP.

Voters in Wyoming and in lower-profile Republican primary races throughout the country, and the candidates they have supported, have brought nothing to political discourse other than cultish allegiance to the former president and inexplicable hatred of President Biden, Democrats, and the embedded and valuable institutions that have made this country the envy of the world.

The November elections may spell defeat for many of these now-mainstream far-right figures, who themselves make a point of denying the results of the previous election, but their presence on the ballot and the base they represent pose a clear and present danger to democracy.

Awaiting a possible Trump restoration, an unprincipled wing of the Republican Party at federal and state levels is poised to disrupt and even deny results in the coming midterm and presidential elections.

Americans need to understand that these antidemocratic elements in our country represent the most serious threat to the survival of our institutions since the 19th century and far outweigh policy differences with the current administration.

Roger Hirschberg

South Burlington, Vt.





Run for the White House would be a tall order for Cheney

It is unquestionable that Liz Cheney’s decision to rebuke Donald Trump and nearly the rest of the Republican Party took character, strength, and morals, each of which are almost entirely absent from modern politics. As someone who has become so disillusioned with our system of government and the hope of both parties working together effectively, it was refreshing to see a politician place their moral and ethical convictions over a sworn allegiance to their party.

However, strong convictions and a dedication to defending democracy are unlikely to get her very far, especially in a run for president (“Cheney considers bid for president,” Page A2, Aug. 18). After all, she would have to not only connect with her fellow Republicans and conservatives around the country, which would be a mammoth task, but also gain the support of Democrats and left-leaning independents, too. That may be an even greater challenge.

After all, virtually none of her policy positions match those of the Democratic Party. She is strongly antiabortion, has refused to denounce the birther movement, opposed the American Dream and Promise Act, and has openly lambasted several prominent and popular Democratic figures, all of which would make for a rather difficult time winning the liberal vote.

So, will Cheney run for president? Possibly. But does she have a chance? Her current political dilemma says otherwise.

Ravin Bhatia

Brookline





History will look favorably on her courage, conviction

I find it sad that a woman who was a rising star in the Republican Party and was admired and supported for her conservative values and intelligence is cast out of the party for one reason, and one reason only: speaking out against Donald Trump.

The fact that she has spoken clearly, convincingly, and with moral conviction about Trump’s misdeeds and criminal activities has not helped her cause. The Trump cult is too entrenched for her words to get through. While I do not agree with Cheney on most policies — her support of guns, her antiabortion stance, and many other issues — I admire her courage and conviction. Someday, when the history books are written, I hope she will be regarded as the hero she is.

Cathy Putnam

Concord