Aaron Boone loses his cool as Yankees freefall continues with 15th loss in 19 games

Ace Gerrit Cole twice banged the dugout roof, shouting in frustration and getting booed after a rough inning. After a 15th loss in 19 games, 5-2 to Toronto, manager Aaron Boone pounded the podium with his right hand while talking about his team’s struggles.

“We can ask all these questions in regards (to our slump) until we’re blue in the face,” Boone said. “We got to go out and do it. I got to quit answering questions about this date and this perplexion. We got to play better, period. And the great thing is right in front of us. It’s right here and we can fix it.”

The AL East-leading Yankees fell to 9-20 since entering the All-Star break with a 64-28 record. After holding a 15½-game bulge on July 8, their margin over second-place Toronto is down to seven games.

The Yankees have lost six straight series for the first time since 1995, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. Held to just 21 runs in its last 11 games, New York will try to avoid a four-game sweep on Sunday.

Cole (9-6) hadn’t allowed a hit before the Blue Jays scored four times in the fifth. After he issued a walk to Danny Jansen and misplayed a grounder, Alejandro Kirk capped the burst with a two-run double that left fielder Andrew Benintendi couldn’t quite catch.

When the inning ended, fans booed Cole and television cameras picked up the right-hander, yelling, and punching the bottom of the dugout roof with both hands.

Mets have Phillies’ number

Starling Marte got three hits and the Mets kept up their season-long dominance of Philadelphia, topping Zack Wheeler and the Phillies, 8-2, in the first game of a day-night doubleheader at Citizens Bank Park.

The NL East-leading Mets have won 13 of 17 from their division rivals this year while outscoring them 89-50. New York improved to 6-2 at Citizens Bank Park in that span.

Philadelphia has been limited to two runs or less in seven of its past nine games and without a home run in nine of its last 10 games.

The Phillies, who started the day holding the second NL wild-card spot, are 61-41 against every other team on their schedule besides New York. In nine games against New York, Philadelphia’s two top starters — Wheeler and Aaron Nola — are a combined 0-7 with a 4.38 ERA. The Mets have won all nine games the duo has started, including four over the last two weekend series.

Rasmussen takes no-no into sixth

Drew Rasmussen took a no-hit try into the sixth inning in his first start since making a serious perfect game bid, and the Rays beat the Royals, 5-2 at Tropicana Field.

Rasmussen, who lost his perfect game last Sunday when Baltimore’s Jorge Mateo opened the ninth with a double, walked MJ Melendez leading off the Royals first.

Melendez got the Royals’ first hit when he lined a single into center past Rasmussen with one out in the sixth. Bobby Witt Jr. doubled before Ramussen’s final batter, Salvador Perez, hit a sacrifice fly.

Rasmussen gave up two runs, two hits and one walk along with eight strikeouts in 5⅔ innings. After Vinnie Pasquantino reached on an error by third baseman Isaac Paredes with one out in the first, Rasmussen retired 14 in a row.

Alvarez back after breathing scare

Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez was held out of the lineup Saturday after being taken to a hospital the previous night because of shortness of breath.

Manager Dusty Baker said doctors weren’t able to find any cause of the breathing issues. Alvarez was at the ballpark but under a concussion-like protocol where the team was monitoring his every move. Baker said Alvarez could return to the lineup for the finale of the three-game series Sunday.

“He’s better,” Baker said. “We’ve still got to watch him. He’s under what’s similar to a concussion protocol, where you’ve got to watch him. You don’t want him to maybe fall out. They couldn’t find anything, but that doesn’t mean nothing’s wrong.”

Alvarez is batting .295 with 31 homers and 77 RBIs.

Glasnow faces live hitters

Rays ace Tyler Glasnow threw 20 pitches in his first live batting-practice session since undergoing Tommy John surgery a little over one year ago. Manager Kevin Cash said it “went well,” but noted that the sweltering summer temperature may have frustrated him. There is a chance the 6-foot-8-inch Glasnow will return before the regular season ends . . . Righthander Dustin May was activated and scheduled to make his first start for the Dodgers since May 2021, when he underwent Tommy John surgery. May recently made his fifth and final start for Triple-A Oklahoma City, compiling a 1.89 ERA with 33 strikeouts over 19 innings . . . The Cubs placed righty starter Keegan Thompson on the 15-day IL Saturday with low back tightness and recalled righty Anderson Espinoza from Triple-A Iowa. The 27-year-old Thompson leads the Cubs in wins with a 9-5 record and 3.97 ERA in 25 games. He has made 17 starts since joining Chicago’s rotation on May 11. Manager David Ross doesn’t believe Thompson’s injury is serious. Espinoza was recalled from the minors for the sixth time this season. He is 0-2 with a 4.11 ERA in six games with the Cubs.