The awful memories of Tony Conigliaro in 1967 couldn’t help but stick with us

Among the tops: Carl Yastrzemski’s galloping, over-the-shoulder catch of a Tom Tresh smash in the ninth that briefly preserved a Billy Rohr attempt for a no-hitter vs. the Yankees. “He dives … and makes a tremendous catch!” bellowed Ken Coleman, handling the play-by-play that April 14 afternoon in the Bronx.

An exuberant Yaz popped up from the turf after the tumbling circus catch and raised high his right arm, brandishing the ball as if to admonish the baseball gods that were so routinely cruel to early-’60s Sox.

The worst of the ‘67 memories, by far, was the night of Aug. 18. A 22-year-old Tony Conigliaro, the charismatic kid who had cracked the Sox lineup only a year out of St. Mary’s in Lynn, was decked by a Jack Hamilton pitch that fractured his cheekbone, damaged his left retina, and ultimately led him to call it quits, initially, at age 26.

For some Sox fans, that episode before a stunned Fenway crowd 55 years ago this past Thursday forever remains unsettled in their minds — not nearly as tragic but as vivid as the JFK assassination. Many remember exactly where they were, be it in the moment Tony C was struck or upon reading the somber details in next day’s paper.

“What I remember is the next day, seeing the stories,” recalled The Athletic’s Steve Buckley, the former Herald columnist and onetime Sox beat writer. “One of the stories in the morning paper indicated he should be OK, or doctors were optimistic … suggesting it wasn’t as bad as we believed it would be. I was quickly disavowed of that [by reports] later in the day, and there was that feeling, ‘Uh-oh, this is bad.’ ”

Buckley, 66, grew up in Cambridge and was among at least four local kids, myself included, who became so enthralled that summer by the Sox renaissance, their stories good and bad and sorrowful, that it became a driving force that led us to journalism careers. All four of us, at varying times, also covered the Red Sox as our chief assignments.

Dan Shaughnessy, from Groton, was 14 that summer. He covered the Sox in these pages day-to-day for some three years prior to becoming a general sports columnist in ‘89. In 2016, he was honored with the Baseball Hall of Fame’s Career Excellence Award, almost 40 years after starting his writing career as an Orioles beat man for the Baltimore Evening Sun.

“They stunk every year,” Shaughnessy recalled. “They played for .500, and that was, you know, off the charts … just never going to happen. Then it’s ‘67, the Wizard of Oz, black-and-white-turned-to-color season.”

On the night of Aug. 18, recalled Shaughnessy, he listened to the awful news play out on the car radio on a drive to the Cape. Bill, his older brother, had wrapped up his season playing ball for Orleans in the Cape League. Their sister, Mary, was getting married the next day and Bill hadn’t found a way back to Groton.

“So Dad’s got to drive to Harwich to get him, a six-hour errand the night before your daughter’s wedding,” recalled Dan. “They put me in the car so Dad wouldn’t kill him when we got there. I sat in the front seat with the old man. Tony gets hit. Game over, and we weren’t even at the bridge yet.”

Mary, said Dan, was always impressed that he remembered her wedding anniversary.

“Couldn’t forget it because of Tony,” he said. “She just never knew why.”

Conigliaro in Sancta Maria Hospital after the beaning. He didn't play again until 1969, and was never the same. The Boston Globe - The Boston Gl/Boston Globe

Gordon Edes, proud son of neighboring Lunenburg, was 12 in the summer of ‘67. He hung on the outcome of every game by TV or radio, dissected box scores and game accounts in the next day’s papers. All of it steered him down the sports journalism path.

“The next year, our entire family goes to Germany,” noted Edes, who covered the Sox for the Globe from 1996-2008, and later became the club’s resident historian. “If you look at all the pictures of that trip, in most of them I look miserable. The reason: It was the middle of the summer and they were taking me away from the Red Sox.”

I was 14 and made it to more than 30 games at Fenway that summer, all in the center-field bleachers. Ten years later, in the summer of ‘77, I joined the Herald American as a Sox beat writer for the next 3-4 years.

On the night of Aug. 18, I was home in Bedford, in my customary backyard listening spot, keeping score on scorecards I meticulously crafted from the cardboard inserts the local dry cleaner used to box my Dad’s two dress shirts.

I was wrecked when Conigliaro hit the dirt. I cannot remember whether it was Ned Martin or Coleman on the call, but I do remember the eerie, prolonged silence on the broadcast, the sense it was grim … Rico Petrocelli offering words of comfort … the stretcher being called out to take Conig to Sancta Maria Hospital.

Conigliaro was out for the rest of that season and all the next, not to return till ‘69. After posting decent numbers and averaging 28 homers over two years, he called it quits after 74 games with the Angels in ‘71. A comeback attempt with Sox as a DH in ‘75 lasted only 21 games.

A lifetime of loving baseball will have Buckley on Monday night overseeing the 28th rendition of his Oldtime Baseball Game, sponsored by Abbot Financial Management, at St. Peter’s Field in Cambridge. The Jimmy Fund fund-raiser this year is held in the memory of Newton-born Jim Corsi, the former Sox reliever who died in January of colorectal cancer.

Meanwhile, the old-time stories of the ‘67 Sox continue. The Yaz catch. The Jose Tartabull throw from right that cut down Ken Berry at the plate. Catcher Bob Tillman’s beaning of his own pitcher, John Wyatt, on a throw to second. George “Boomer” Scott and his penchant for hitting “taters.” Some 10,000 crazed fans at Logan welcoming home the Cardiac Kids after a stellar road trip. Jim Lonborg’s Cy Young season, and his bunt that ignited the winning rally over the Twins in the final game of the season. Petrocelli back to catch a Rich Rollins popup … and pandemonium on the field.

And the night it all went wrong for Tony Conigliaro.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.