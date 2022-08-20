Game 121: Red Sox at Orioles lineups and notes

Boston has the right man on the mound for the task, with Michael Wacha continuing a strong first season with the Sox. The 30-year-old picked up right where left off after a six-week stint on the injured list, tossing seven shutout innings in his return against the Yankees last Sunday.

Crunch time is approaching for the Red Sox, with playoff chances dwindling and fewer and fewer chances to make a dent in their wild-card deficit; they’ll need to recover from Friday night’s hit parade at the hands of the Orioles to get back on track Saturday.

The Sox bats will try and get after righthander Kyle Bradish, as they did back on May 27; the rookie surrendered six earned runs in just 1 ⅔ innings in a disastrous Fenway debut that day. Bradish has been solid since his own midsummer IL stint, however, allowing three earned runs or fewer in all four starts after returning on July 29 from shoulder inflammation.

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

Lineups

Advertisement

RED SOX (59-61): TBA

Pitching: RHP Michael Wacha (7-1, 2.44 ERA)

ORIOLES (62-57): TBA

Pitching: RHP Kyle Bradish (1-4, 6.38 ERA)

Time: 4:05 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Bradish: Arroyo 1-2, Bogaerts 1-3, Devers 3-5, Hernández 2-5, Martinez 0-0, Pham 0-2, Verdugo 2-5

Orioles vs. Wacha: Chirinos 1-2, Hays 3-5, Martin 2-2, Mateo 1-4, Mountcastle 3-8, Mullins 5-11, Odor 2-9, Santander 2-8, Urías 1-4

Stat of the day: Michael Wacha has given up two earned runs or fewer in 11 of his 14 starts this season.

Notes: The Red Sox were a season-high 11 games over .500 on June 26, two days before Wacha’s last start prior to his IL stint ... Wacha will have to overcome his struggles against the Orioles, who have torched the righthander for 16 earned runs over the 23 ⅓ innings he’s has logged against Baltimore ... Bradish made his major league debut against the Red Sox on April 29 and took a 3-1 defeat in Baltimore despite giving up only two earned runs in six innings of work ... Seven Baltimore batters who collected at least two hits in the series opener. The Red Sox lost despite outhitting Baltimore 19-18 ... Boston enters the day five games back of the Rays for the final wild-card spot.

Advertisement

Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.