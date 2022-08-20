Here’s why the Celtics should resist trading for Kevin Durant

Enough. The Celtics are T-minus less than two months to their season opener on Oct. 18. It’s time to play a different tune. The Celtics shouldn’t be sucked in by the siren song of Durant. Run it back with Jayson Tatum and Brown and let the grass-is-always-greener Durant sabotage another organization.

The volume got turned up with a recent report from Ian Begley of SNY that Durant now has the Celtics on his list of preferred NBA addresses.

Every year there’s a song of the summer, an anthem for the season of warm days and lasting memories. The soundtrack of the Celtics’ summer is incessant Kevin Durant trade rumors. They’re on repeat, played over and over again with the same chorus of Jaylen Brown out, KD in.

Advertisement

Durant is like a high-performance sports car. When road conditions are ideal the experience and the performance are unparalleled and enjoyable. But you can’t rely on this sensitive, finely tuned machine to reliably drive you to your preferred destination if there are any bumps along the way. That’s why the Celtics should steer clear of the all-world forward, who is blitzing his way out of Brooklyn one year after signing a four-year, $198 million extension.

Get Court Sense Bounce around the NBA with our Celtics-centric look at the latest happenings on and off the court. Enter Email Sign Up

Durant is a tremendous competitor, a basketball junkie, a four-time scoring champion, and a two-time NBA Finals MVP. He’s nicknamed the Slim Reaper. But he’s a grim reaper. Durant is an organization killer who leaves a massive crater from every departure, intentional or not.

He left a mess behind in Oklahoma City after departing in 2016. The Thunder still haven’t recovered. Durant left Golden State to team up with bestie Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn in a sign-and-trade in 2019. The Warriors went 15-50 in the COVID-truncated season. Not all of that was on him, as Klay Thompson was absent because of a torn ACL and Stephen Curry was limited to five games because of a hand injury.

Advertisement

Now, Durant is ready to leave a smoking pile of rubble in the Hipster Hive. His reasons are murky. But Shams Charania reported that earlier this month when Durant reiterated his trade demand to Nets owner Joe Tsai, the forward campaigned for Nets general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash to be removed for him to reverse his request.

That’s too much baggage for me if I’m Boston’s brain trust.

Maybe, Celtics coach Ime Udoka thinks he can be the Durant Whisperer from his time with him as a Brooklyn assistant and with USA Basketball. Nash was a player development coach for Golden State with Durant before the Nets hired him with Durant’s imprimatur. Durant’s changes of favor can be dizzying and disorienting,

You might be saying, “But he’s worth it.”

Here’s the problem: Despite his reputation, Durant’s résumé indicates he doesn’t tip the scales toward a title as much as you would think.

As great as he is, Durant has never made the NBA Finals on anything other than a stacked team.

There's no good reason for the Celtics not to run things back with Jaylen Brown (left) and Jayson Tatum. Elsa/Getty

When he made the Finals as a youngster in 2012 with OKC, he was playing on a team with Russell Westbrook, James Harden, and Serge Ibaka. Durant, Westbrook, and Harden would all go on to win MVPs. Ibaka was the equivalent of Robert Williams, leading the NBA in blocks in 2012 and 2013 and earning All-Defensive team honors.

Advertisement

KD left to join a Warriors team that had won an NBA title in 2015 and set the record for regular-season wins (73) in 2016. It was basically a cheat code, and he collected two rings.

Durant followed fellow destroyer of NBA worlds Irving to Brooklyn, missing the 2019-20 season recovering from a torn Achilles’.

He’s played 90 regular-season games for Brooklyn. He has won one playoff series — coincidentally,against a Celtics team that was missing Brown in 2021 — and alienated one fellow superstar with his unconditional support of Irving.

Harden asked out of Brooklyn, fed up with Irving submarining the team’s season with his militant stance on vaccination mandates. The super squad of Durant, Irving, and Harden crashed and burned on takeoff.

All this Durant history is relevant as the Celtics contemplate whether Durant is a part of their future. If the Celtics part with Brown and cult favorite Marcus Smart to get him, would workout partner Tatum and what’s left be enough to win a ring and satiate KD?

If not, Durant will be lodging trade ultimatums at 5G speed.

The soon-to-be 34-year-old Durant is more of a flight risk than the 25-year-old Brown, who has put down roots in the city and pledged his allegiance to Tatum last season, sparking the remarkable turnaround.

Last weekend, Brown showed up at a local basketball event on Blue Hill Avenue featuring teams from Dorchester and Roxbury and had Mayor Michelle Wu photographed in his apparel line.

Advertisement

He posted a picture on Instagram with a punctuation-free caption that read, “I believe in my community my community believe in me.”

Brown, who has two years left on his contract, has emotional and financial incentive to stay with the Celtics. He’s also an ascending player who led Boston in fourth-quarter scoring during the playoffs, shooting 57.8 percent from the field in the fourth.

Durant is Boston’s great white whale.

Former president of basketball operations Danny Ainge would’ve drafted him if the Celtics had landed the No. 1 pick in the 2007 draft. Six years ago, the Celtics sent a contingent to the Hamptons, including Tom Brady, to woo him and practically hung a “Kevin Durant runner-up” banner in the Garden.

Durant feels more attainable than ever.

It’s tempting.

It’s also the wrong choice to swap Brown for the capricious Durant, whose personality isn’t an ideal fit for the cacophonous crucible of Boston sports.

It should also be a giant red flag that Durant is easily swayed by the heterodox Irving. Kyrie’s tenure here was a tension-filled disaster. Now, he sages TD Garden, and his mere presence brings out the worst in Celtic fan behavior.

The Celtics are star-chasers. That’s understandable given the NBA’s ecosystem.

But they should stick with their young stars because staging KD’s diva act means the soundtrack you’re most likely to hear is Durant asking out.

Christopher L. Gasper is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at christopher.gasper@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @cgasper.