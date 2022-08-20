Josh Allen, Case Keenum lead Bills to easy win over Broncos

Acquired in a trade with Cleveland this offseason, Keenum bounced back from a sloppy preseason debut by finishing 16 of 18 for 192 yards and perfectly placed a 7-yard touchdown pass to tight end O.J. Howard . Keenum threw two interceptions and lost a fumble in a 27-24 win over Indianapolis last week.

Allen completed all three attempts for 45 yards, capped by a 28-yard touchdown to Gabe Davis in showing he and new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey are on the same page. Backup Case Keenum continued the scoring by closing out the first half overseeing three touchdown drives.

Josh Allen needed just six plays to lead the Bills 70 yards for an opening-drive touchdown before taking a seat in his preseason debut, and Buffalo routed the Denver Broncos’ backups, 42-15, Saturday at Orchard Park, N.Y.

Zach Moss rounded out the first-half scoring with a pair of 1-yard touchdown runs, while Duke Johnson scored on 2- and 8-yard runs in the second half.

Buffalo extended its preseason winning streak to 10 games. The run is the NFL’s second-longest active streak behind the Ravens, who have won a league-record 21 straight, and play at Arizona on Sunday.

The Broncos took a step back after an encouraging 17-7 preseason-opening win over Dallas, while resting Russell Wilson and many of their starters for a second straight week.

Journeyman Josh Johnson finished 8 of 16 for just 70 yards in the first half in his bid to lock up the backup job.

After overseeing a 12-play, 64-yard opening drive that ended with Brandon McManus hitting a 33-yard field goal, Johnson’s final three drives of the half combined for 52 yards and three first downs.

Denver’s Brett Rypien finished 22 of 26 for 191 yards and a 1-yard touchdown to Eric Saubert with 10:55 remaining.

Lions grab lead late, hold off Colts

Godwin Igwebuike’s 2-yard scoring run gave the Lions a lead with 4:03 remaining and the defense stopped a 2-point conversion attempt in the final minute to hold on for a 27-26 victory over the Colts in a preseason game at Indianapolis.

“When you earn a win, it feels good. And when we needed a play, we really complemented each other,” Lions coach Dan Campbell said. “I thought we got better today. This was a good week for us.”

Igwebuike had seven carries for 32 yards as the Lions earned their first preseason win.

But most of the attention was focused on quarterbacks David Blough and Tim Boyle.

Blough got the starting nod one week after his late turnover cost the Lions a win and rebounded nicely. He threw a 5-yard TD pass to Tom Kennedy to tie the score at 13 as time expired in the first half and finished 16 of 22 with 76 yards and one interception while rushing three times for 18 yards.

Boyle took over in the second half and threw a 10-yard scoring pass to Kennedy on Detroit’s first series to make it 20-13.

But Sam Ehlinger connected with a wide-open Dezmon Patmon, who rolled over and stretched the ball across the goal line for a 50-yard score to make it 20-20.

Rookie Jack Coan gave the Colts a chance to win it in the waning minutes when he connected with Samson Nacua on a 26-yard score with 38 seconds left but Coan’s 2-point conversion fell incomplete in the end zone.

Jets’ plan still up in the air

Joe Flacco and the rest of the Jets’ starters might have to get comfortable on the sideline Monday night.

Coach Robert Saleh said he’s unsure what the team’s plan is for who’ll see the field — and for how long — in the Jets’ preseason game at home against the Falcons.

“I’m torn on it,” Saleh said. “I wake up one day and say, ‘OK, they’re going to play.’ I wake up the next day and they’re not going to play.”

It could be a little gamesmanship, of course, even in the preseason. But it also could be a bit of caution after seeing quarterback Zach Wilson go down for a few weeks with a knee injury in New York’s second offensive series of the preseason opener at Philadelphia.

Falcons coach Arthur Smith hadn’t announced if quarterback Marcus Mariota and his team’s starters will play after they were on the field for one quarter in their first preseason game at Detroit.

The fact it’s a prime-time game also could factor into Saleh’s decision.

“I think there’s tremendous value in this one and this one is different because it is ‘Monday Night Football,’” he said. “We’re such a young team, there’s a lot of guys, that’s what you dream of, right, is ‘Monday Night Football?’”

While Saleh doesn’t want to make any game bigger than any others, he cited the “human aspect” of how people view the Monday night contests. It’s also a chance for players to perform in front of their peers on the only televised game that night.

Despite the 37-year-old Flacco entering his 15th NFL season, Saleh didn’t exclude him from that discussion.

“I put him in that same boat,” Saleh said. “He doesn’t need it, but I feel like everyone can always use it because it’s a reminder of how to get yourself prepared and making sure every game is just a normal game.”

Rams’ Logan Bruss tears knee ligaments

Rams rookie offensive lineman Logan Bruss is out for the season after tearing ligaments in his right knee during the team’s preseason loss to the Texans on Friday night.

Coach Sean McVay said Bruss, a third-round draft pick, tore his ACL and MCL.

Los Angeles also waived tight end Kendall Blanton, a Super Bowl starter who made several big postseason receptions during their run to a championship last season.

Blanton, signed as an undrafted free agent in 2019, caught a 7-yard TD pass in a road win over Tampa Bay before making five catches for 57 yards in the NFC title game against San Francisco.

Blanton then started the Super Bowl with first-stringer Tyler Higbee sidelined by an injury, but didn’t make a catch in the Rams’ 23-20 victory.