The legacy of Olympic medalist Medina Dixon lives on at the first basketball courts in Boston named after a woman

“There are leaders who emerge who become inspirations and role models that reshape the history for generations to come,” Wu said to the crowd. “And Ms. Medina Dixon really set the standard that I don’t know if many will ever reach . . . This is a tribute, as much to Ms. Medina Dixon, as it is to the family and the legacy that you all continue to represent. So, we are here in awe of you, of Medina, [and] of the accomplishments that she continues to inspire others with.”

On Saturday, local basketball icons and community leaders, including Mayor Michelle Wu and new Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox, came together to dedicate the space in Dixon’s honor. The Medina Dixon Basketball Courts became the first outdoor courts in the city of Boston to be named after a woman in a ceremony that became a celebration of Dixon’s life.

Rob Dixon remembers his sister, the late Medina Dixon, dominating the basketball courts next to Walker Playground in Mattapan as a young girl. Decades later, that girl has transformed into a legend whose name will watch over those same blacktops.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Dixon, 59, passed away last November from pancreatic cancer, and in the nine months since her passing, the community has pushed to recognize the accomplishments of the NCAA champion and Olympic medalist. Dixon led Cambridge Rindge & Latin to a state title in 1981, won the 1985 NCAA championship at Old Dominion, and was the leading scorer on the 1992 Women’s Dream Team that captured bronze at the Barcelona Summer Olympics. She went on to play 10 years of pro basketball in Europe and Asia.

Advertisement

Rob Dixon holds up a jersey celebrating his late sister, Medina Dixon. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Rob Dixon pointed at one basketball hoop and recalled when a pre-teen Dixon swatted a shot from a boy all the way to the fence, smirking as the boy stood there, stunned.

Advertisement

“That’s who she was,” Dixon said. “Just a natural competitor. But 90 percent of the time, there weren’t girls for her to play with, so she played with the guys. That’s when she got all of her skillset and energy and swag. All of that came from competing against guys.”

The push to rename the courts was led by Alfreda Harris, the first female head coach at UMass Boston, and Al McClain, Dixon’s cousin. Harris knew Dixon since she was a teenager, and made calls to the Boston Parks and Recreation Department to advocate for the recognition.

“I don’t think they’ll ever be another Medina Dixon,” Harris said.

Al McClain, Medina Dixon's cousin, helped to organize a pick-up game before the Boston Parks Department dedicated the courts at the Walker playground to basketball legend Medina Dixon, who died last November of cancer. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

McClain helped organize local Medina Dixon Dream Team tournaments and events in a yearlong effort to share his cousin’s legacy with a new generation of players. Saturday’s dedication felt like, in many ways, the culmination of his work.

“It’s a great feeling. This park has energy now,” McClain said. “You see some of the most powerful people in Massachusetts in the room, so that’s going to bring energy down here.”

Rob Dixon, his brother Zach, and others echoed a similar hope, that this dedication inspires a community to continue honoring its stars, particularly on the women’s side.

“We should not have to wait until someone passes away to acknowledge them,” Rob said. “Let’s honor them while they’re still living so we can show our appreciation and how genuine this all is.

“But this is great. I’m happy for the turnout. I haven’t seen some of these people here in 25, 30 years. It’s been amazing for me, but also, it says a lot about our family in terms of the legacy that we’re leaving — and obviously, Medina, with the legacy that she’s still having — and I think we’re gonna continue to build on that.”

Advertisement