Middleboro fights to the last pitch, but Little League World Series run ends against Pennsylvania

The Hollidaysburg, Pa., offense was quiet early, but woke up late with seven runs between the fourth and fifth innings, all coming off Gavin Gillpatrick, who went 4⅓ innings, punching out three and giving up eight hits and two walks.

“Obviously everybody’s proud of these kids,” head coach Chad Gillpatrick said. “I think they all learned a ton and they worked hard as a team and they were all very coachable kids. They’re a great group . . . it just sucks it’s over.”

Middleboro needed a win on a warm Williamsport, Pa., night in order to stay alive in the Little League World Series, but a big fourth inning from Pennsylvania propelled the Mid-Atlantic representatives to a 7-5 victory on Saturday evening at Howard J. Lamade stadium.

“Gavin was pitching great early, we were making some good plays in the field,” Chad Gillpatrick said. “[The fourth] inning got a little bit away from us.”

Jayden Murphy led the way for Middleboro with two hits and three RBIs, but Massachusetts’ nine hits were not enough to overcome Pennsylvania’s firepower.

After winning the New England regional tournament, Middleboro drew Southeast region representative Tennessee in the first round of the World Series on Wednesday and fell, 5-3, leading to Friday’s elimination matchup with Pennsylvania.

Ayden Morris drove in the first run of the game, lacing a double into the left-field gap in the first inning.

In the bottom of the third, Luke Bolduc flashed the leather at third base and made a nice play on a hard ground ball to end the inning and maintain Middleboro’s 1-0 lead.

That lead would not last long, however, as Pennsylvania catcher Chase Link took a 1-0 fastball deep to centerfield in the fourth, tying the game at 1-1. The Mid-Atlantic champions pushed across two more thanks to a few defensive miscues and some timely hitting to lead 4-1 after four.

In the fifth, Middleboro struck back as Murphy roped a triple down the left-field line and plated Jacob Landers. Mike Marzelli kept it going, driving Murphy in with a single through the left side to get Massachusetts within one run, 4-3.

Pennsylvania added insurance in the fifth, when Anderson singled for his third knock of the day and brought home a run with no outs.

After three scoreless innings, Gavin Gillpatrick gave up seven runs (four earned) between the fourth and fifth innings. Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

After two more came across to make it a 7-3 game, Chad Gillpatrick was forced to pull his son and handed the ball over to Aaron Davis. Davis was able to get out of the jam thanks to a freak play in centerfield where left fielder Nathan Mello made an impressive diving catch, then threw out a runner trying to score, but neither the Pennsylvania runners nor the umpires knew whether he had made the catch or not, leading to a frenzy of tags.

Middleboro wasn’t done just yet, however. Chad Gillpatrick gave some words of encouragement to his team before the final frame.

“We just said we’re not giving up, you know, it’s baseball,” he said. “Anything can happen, you know. Our bats are magical and we’ll try to get something going. It was pretty much one guy, one pitch and one batter at a time.”

Bolduc doubled to left and set up a situation with runners on second and third with just one out in the sixth. Murphy delivered with a single to center that got by the Pennsylvania outfielder and scored two runs, leaving him on third with the tying run at the plate.

In the end, however, Massachusetts couldn’t muster one more clutch hit, and they found themselves shaking hands with their opponent for the final time in Williamsport.

Pennsylvania moves onto the next round to face Metro region champion New York on Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m.

Luke Bolduc scored one of Middleboro's two runs in the sixth inning, but the late rally fell short in a 7-5 loss to Pennsylvania. Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press













