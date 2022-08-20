No NFL team may be more boom or bust than Josh McDaniels’s Raiders

But before the Raiders host the Patriots for two practices and a preseason game, I wanted to see McDaniels alone in his element. I attended Raiders practices on Wednesday and Thursday to see how McDaniels is handling his second stint as a head coach , and how his Raiders are learning a new offense .

“Fun,” McDaniels said. “There’s obviously a lot of people over there that I’m very fond of. Looking forward to seeing Bill [ Belichick ], Berj [ Najarian ], the coaches, the guys on the team. And I think both teams will get something out of it.”

One word comes to mind for Josh McDaniels when asked about the joint practices coming this week with the Patriots at the Raiders’ training facility.

Advertisement

Here are some other impressions and observations of the Raiders after spending two days at the beautiful Intermountain Health Performance Center:

▪ The Raiders have a lot of positive momentum. They’re coming off a 10-7 season and playoff appearance while fighting through major adversity with the departures of Jon Gruden and Henry Ruggs. They have the makings of an elite passing attack with Derek Carr, Davante Adams, Hunter Renfrow, and Darren Waller. They have potential star pass rushers in Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones. And now in McDaniels they have a proven winner and the architect of the NFL’s most potent offense of the last two decades.

Get Point After Delivering exclusive analysis and commentary on the Patriots and the NFL right to your inbox, three times a week during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

But the Raiders also play in the NFL’s toughest division, the AFC West. All four quarterbacks are MVP candidates (Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, Russell Wilson, and Carr), and all four teams believe they can win the Super Bowl.

The Raiders’ new offense also might not click right away, despite all of the impressive talent. McDaniels’s scheme certainly isn’t easy, and adding a superstar such as Adams can change the dynamic for everyone else, which could take some getting used to. In Thursday’s practice, the offense noticeably struggled to punch the ball into the end zone on a goal-line drill. McDaniels said that early in the season, the offense is probably going to be simplified, with the hope of building throughout the year.

Advertisement

The Raiders are perhaps the NFL’s biggest boom-or-bust team this year. How very Vegas.

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

▪ McDaniels, who over the past two years worked with a past-his-prime Cam Newton and rookie Mac Jones, raves about working with Carr, now in his ninth NFL season.

“He’s a great dude,” McDaniels said with emphasis. “Great person. Really loves football. Works very hard, practices hard every day. Wants to do it exactly the way you want it done. Doesn’t want to miss … a … thing. Which, I love that. That’s what you want in a quarterback. Great leader, they all respect him, and fun to work with.”

▪ Adams, acquired in a big trade with the Packers this offseason, is going to be a fun chess piece for McDaniels. He caught a 50-yard touchdown pass down the left sideline in Wednesday’s practice, and took many snaps out of the slot on both days.

“He just does it all, really,” safety Duron Harmon said of Adams. “Runs great routes, has great hands, great route detail, he makes everything look the same, and he’s faster than what people think. He’s a burner. If there was a perfect receiver, that’s who it would be.”

Advertisement

And Renfrow, coming off career highs of 103 catches, 1,038 yards, and 9 touchdowns, could be in line for another big season out of the slot.

“Has great hands, quick as a cat, understands leverage” Harmon said. “A pivotal piece of our offense.”

▪ It will be interesting to see how McDaniels handles the tight end position. Waller is a superstar when healthy, going for 1,100-plus yards in both 2019 and 2020. But he’s a skinny, athletic tight end who really is just a big wide receiver and doesn’t add much in run blocking. McDaniels will find ways to get Waller the ball, but he usually preferred the classic in-line tight ends who can block. Fourth-year tight end Foster Moreau looks the part a little bit more, and I could see him having a nice impact.

▪ If you want to know why the Raiders have only made the playoffs twice since 2002, and haven’t won a playoff game, look at the defense. The Raiders haven’t finished higher than 20th in points allowed since 2006, when they were 18th. Last year, the Raiders were 26th in points allowed, and their six interceptions were the fewest in the league.

In charge of the unit this year is Patrick Graham, a Patriots coach from 2009-15 who has been a defensive coordinator the last three years with the Dolphins and Giants. The Raiders’ only addition to the secondary is former Colts cornerback Rock Ya-Sin, but the Raiders hope that pairing Chandler Jones (10.5 sacks last year) with Crosby (eight sacks) can produce more turnover opportunities.

Advertisement

Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham is tasked with turning around the Raiders' defense this season. Ethan Miller/Getty

▪ The biggest surprise of training camp for McDaniels? “The weather,” he said. And in a good way. It’s obviously hot in Las Vegas in August, but the temperatures during morning practices have been relatively balmy — in the 90s and low 100s, and not 115. It has allowed the Raiders to practice outside in full pads more than McDaniels expected.

“The fact that it hasn’t been 115 degrees — talking to the people that have been here, my take is that this is a different, a unique last three weeks here,” McDaniels said Thursday. “Today we’re going to go at 9:30 outside just like we did yesterday, because we feel like we can. Prior to camp starting, that conversation was pretty much null and void relative to being able to do that. So, that’s been a different thing.”

▪ Dave Ziegler, the new general manager, spends most of practice charting plays from a distance, but also takes an active role in certain periods. Ziegler will play catch to help the quarterbacks stay loose during downtime, and Ziegler always spends special teams periods standing with the punt and kick returners, charting their returns and providing pointers. Ziegler was a Division 3 All-American kick returner at John Carroll University 20 years ago.

▪ One interesting quirk about McDaniels’s coaching staff — still employed as an assistant strength coach is Deuce Gruden, son of former head coach Jon Gruden. Deuce is now in his fifth year with the Raiders.

Advertisement

▪ One player fighting for a roster spot is guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor, a six-year veteran who spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons with the Patriots. Eluemunor started eight games for the Patriots in 2020 — five at right tackle, three at left tackle — and said this past week that he didn’t take his opportunity seriously enough. Eluemunor, who joined the Raiders last year before McDaniels and Ziegler arrived, said he has trimmed down and started with a clean slate with his bosses.

“When I was in New England, I was overweight, I was sloppy, and it left a bad taste in my mouth and everyone else’s mouth of me playing left tackle,” he said. “If you watch my tape from when I was in New England, my set, it looks like I’m just a big blob really trying to force myself back there. Now I’m having to slow down because I’m a lot quicker than I used to be. I lost a lot of weight because I used to be real plump. So yeah, I definitely feel the difference out there. Then also when it comes to conditioning, I’m able to go on 13-, 14-, 15-play drives, and although I’m somewhat tired, I’m not as tired as I used to be coming to the sideline needing an [oxygen] tank to get me going again. So, it has definitely been beneficial.”

LEAGUE REACTION

NFL doesn’t like Watson narrative

Did Deshaun Watson get off light with an 11-game suspension? Callaghan O'Hare/NYT

A few leftover thoughts on the Deshaun Watson 11-game suspension, which became final on Thursday:

▪ Some inside the NFL don’t seem too pleased with the narrative that it let off Watson lightly. In fairness to the NFL, the 11-game suspension and $5 million fine are indeed the harshest punishments ever handed down by the league for violations of the personal conduct policy. Roger Goodell and the NFL do deserve credit for taking a six-game suspension and almost doubling it.

But the final punishment does look soft, and it’s the NFL’s doing. The league argued vehemently for an indefinite suspension of at least a year, then didn’t follow through. There really was nothing stopping Goodell and the NFL from imposing the yearlong suspension.

But it looks like it was just the NFL’s negotiating tactic to get Watson to accept a tougher punishment and, most importantly, put the matter to bed. A yearlong suspension would have likely led to a lawsuit, which would have dominated headlines for another year or more. It seems that the NFL’s top priority was to finally be done with this mess.

The NFL did give Watson an unprecedented punishment but diminished its impact by not following through on its threats to suspend him even longer.

▪ Watson and his agent looked tone deaf on Thursday in playing the victim and showing remorse. So did Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam, who make the situation worse every time they open their mouths.

Jimmy Haslam defended the trade and massive contract for Watson thusly: “Is he never supposed to play again? Is he never supposed to be a part of society? Does he get no chance to rehabilitate himself? That’s what we’re going to do, OK?”

It’s one thing to give Watson a second chance. It’s another to trade three first-round picks for him, give him a $230 million, fully guaranteed contract that blows every other NFL contract out of the water, and craft the contract so that Watson still makes more than $40 million this season to play just six games.

Haslam finally said the quiet part out loud when he admitted, “You can say that’s because he’s a star quarterback. Well, of course.”

And Dee Haslam tried to confuse the issue by stating that “there’s just a huge opportunity to talk about the major issues in our country in this area, such as sex trafficking, massage parlor use.” Sorry, but Watson’s situation had nothing to do with sex trafficking or massage parlor use. It had everything to do with a predatory star athlete taking advantage of powerless women.

▪ Meanwhile, what an opportunity for Jacoby Brissett, who signed a one-year deal for up to $6 million this offseason as Watson insurance. A season-long suspension could have led the Browns to acquiring a better starter, such as Jimmy Garoppolo. But 11 games is just short enough for the Browns to give Brissett an opportunity to keep the playoff hopes afloat. Brissett’s backups are a couple of veterans who haven’t done much in the NFL, Joshua Dobbs and Josh Rosen, so don’t be surprised if they look to add one more veteran passer to the equation (the Raiders’ Nick Mullens perhaps).

Brissett, 29, is 14-23 as a starter with the Patriots, Colts, and Dolphins, but Browns coach Kevin Stefanski has been impressed with Brissett’s leadership.

“He’s an established pro, so the guys certainly respect him,” Stefanski said. “I think back to when we were acquiring Jacoby, and just the phone calls that I made to people who he has played for and people who he has played with. It was very, very consistent that you are getting a pro’s pro, somebody who is going to lead from out in front, works very hard at his craft and just is an outstanding teammate.”

ETC.

Bucs getting by without Brady

Where in the world is Tom Brady? Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

The mystery continues to deepen with Tom Brady and his absence from the Buccaneers. Coach Todd Bowles said this past week that the Buccaneers don’t have a firm date for Brady’s return, and that “we’ll keep in touch and find out.” Bowles tried to smooth it over on Friday by stating, “I know exactly when Tom Brady is coming back,” but his answer wasn’t very satisfying: “Sometime after the Titans game.”

Most importantly, let’s continue to hope that everything is OK health-wise with everyone in Brady’s large, extended family. But with details in short supply, the suspense around his absence is only natural, and building. The way the Buccaneers are handling it makes it seem like they are nervously doing whatever it takes to keep Brady happy and wanting to play this year.

If Brady does need to take time off this year, I wouldn’t expect the Buccaneers to make a move at quarterback this late into the offseason. The Buccaneers reportedly were not interested in Jimmy Garoppolo, and would probably just stick with Blaine Gabbert, Ryan Griffin, and Kyle Trask, last year’s second-round pick who has been somewhat of a disappointment in camp. Either Gabbert could keep the team afloat, or the Buccaneers go in the tank and set themselves up to draft a quarterback high next year.

Extra points

One team that certainly understands the advantage of having a young quarterback locked into a rookie contract is the Chargers. With budding superstar Justin Herbert making just $3.034 million this year, the Chargers are spending $28 million cash this year on cornerback J.C. Jackson, $28 million on receiver Mike Williams, $21.25 million for pass rusher Joey Bosa, $17.75 million for pass rusher Khalil Mack, $16.5 million for receiver Keenan Allen, and $24.5 million for safety Derwin James after agreeing to a new contract this past week. Noticeably, all six affect the passing game. The Chargers are smart to get these players under contract now, and get their big payments out of the way in 2022, because Herbert is eligible for a new contract in 2023 and should get an outrageously big deal … Neat gesture by the Vikings as they hosted the 49ers for joint practices. The Vikings paid for the buses for 115 kids on the Marshall Senior High football team to come watch star alum Trey Lance, now starting quarterback for the 49ers. Lance paid for the kids’ meals … But not everyone enjoyed the 49ers-Vikings practices. 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk called them “boring” and “a waste of time,” via NBC Sports Bay Area. “It was a little of Day 1 stuff — the basic stuff,” Aiyuk said. “I was getting a little irritated having only touched the ball like three times in the last two days.” … COVID-19 is still messing things up. The Seahawks’ quarterback battle may have to go to Geno Smith by default because Drew Lock got the virus and is “really sick,” according to coach Pete Carroll, who also recently had to miss time because of COVID. Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray recently had to sit out nearly two weeks of practices, and Vikings QB Kirk Cousins sat out five days … You can’t make this up: The American Massage Therapy Association is holding its annual convention this coming week (Aug. 25-27) in, of all places, downtown Cleveland, at the convention center a block away from the Browns’ stadium.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.