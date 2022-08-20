Michael Wacha delivers again and Red Sox walk tightrope to beat Orioles

Arroyo is batting .397 (29 for 73) with eight extra-base hits since coming off the injured list on July 30. His Sox (60-61) have a chance at another American League East series victory on Sunday, when Nick Pivetta will oppose Dean Kremer in Williamsport, Pa.

He continued doing just that in a 4-3 victory over the Orioles, going 3 for 5 and cracking the RBI double in the ninth that scored the winning run.

BALTIMORE — Christian Arroyo knew he would get extended time at second base with Trevor Story out. His teammate’s broken right wrist was Arroyo’s chance to make the most of an opportunity.

Advertisement

After the teams combined for 25 runs in an offensive feast Friday, Saturday began with quality starting pitching. In his second start since coming off the injured list, Michael Wacha (8-1) dominated once more, throwing a scoreless 5⅔ innings. Much like the Yankees a week ago, the Orioles had no answer for the righthander.

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

Wacha allowed four hits, all singles, struck out four and walked one in an efficient 79 pitches. It dropped his ERA to 2.28.

Likewise, Kyle Bradish (1-5) held the Sox in check until the fifth inning. Kevin Plawecki lined a one-out single to right field, then went first to third when Arroyo delivered the same and scored when Alex Verdugo made it three straight.

In the sixth, J.D. Martinez led off with a single against Bradish. After Bobby Dalbec — in after Eric Hosmer departed with lower back pain — struck out, Kiké Hernández tagged a two-run homer that stayed just fair down the left field line. It was Hernández’s fifth homer of the season and his first since coming off the injured list.

Up, 3-0, Wacha departed after a two-out walk in the bottom of the sixth put two on. John Schreiber fanned Ryan Mountcastle to end the threat, but helped let the Orioles back into it in the seventh.

Advertisement

Ramon Urias and Jorge Mateo tallied back-to-back singles to right to begin the seventh, the latter collected cleanly by Jarren Duran, but thrown back in lazily. The throw short-hopped cutoff man Xander Bogaerts and skipped past him, allowing both runners to advance. Each scored — first on an Kyle Stowers groundout, then on a Schreiber wild pitch — to make it 3-2.

What felt like a momentum shift, however, was thwarted. After Garrett Whitlock worked around an eighth-inning single, the Sox added insurance in the ninth on a Duran bunt single, a Plawecki single, and Arroyo’s double. It proved critical when Jorge Mateo tripled over Verdugo’s head in left with one out.

Mateo scored on another Stowers groundout, but Whitlock finished it by getting Rougned Odor to fly out to center.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.