As playoff chances waver, Red Sox swing from optimism to frustration

As Red Sox manager Alex Cora sprinted out of the dugout trying to prevent it, Bogaerts was ejected for only the second time in his 10-year career.

The pitch was well below the strike zone and Bogaerts fired his bat to the ground, abandoning his usual composure.

BALTIMORE — The frustration that has built up over the course of an exasperating season boiled over in the fourth inning Friday night when umpire Todd Tichenor called Xander Bogaerts out on strikes.

“I need to be quicker,” Cora said. “I don’t want him to get thrown out.”

Cora at that point had his say and was ejected within a few seconds. He stayed on the field, yelling and gesturing at Tichenor.

At one point Cora grabbed a handful of dirt and seemed ready to toss it on the plate. It was a five-star meltdown.

Once the ruckus was over, the Orioles sent nine batters to the plate in the bottom of the inning and scored four runs that led to a 15-10 victory.

It was the latest sour night in what has become an irredeemable season.

The 59-61 Sox are 2-2 on their road trip with two games remaining. They’re running in place at a time a mad dash is required to make the postseason. They would have to leapfrog four teams to get in and given their flaws, that’s implausible.

Tichenor’s bad call lit a powder keg within Bogaerts that has been ready to blow for a while.

“I’ve been very not pleased with the way I’ve been playing,” he said. “I mean It’s definitely frustrating when you hold yourself to a high standard and you feel like you’re not helping out. It’s very rough.”

Bogaerts said he’s faced challenges throughout his career “and came out of all of them.” But he hasn’t found a solution this time.

Bogaerts is an All-Star hitting .303 with an .815 OPS. That’s a career year for some players, but not him.

“It’s a lot of frustration with the way I’m playing and not being able to help to the capacity that I know I’m capable of and that I would want to,” he said.

“I just kind of lost it there for a minute and it felt pretty OK just getting everything out. Sometimes you feel like you have a lot of stuff bottled up.”

According to Retrosheet, Friday was just the second career ejection for Xander Bogaerts, joining one on Aug. 31, 2018. Gail Burton/Associated Press

It’s understandable. Little has gone to plan for the Sox this season and Cora is trying to retain a sense of optimism.

He hasn’t let the injuries, roster issues, and other obstacles affect his approach, which helps to keep the clubhouse focused.

At some point soon resignation will set in but it hasn’t yet. The Sox went through their pregame activities on Friday with the usual sense of purpose.

Slumping J.D. Martinez was out of the lineup but arrived at the ballpark early to study video and take extra swings.

It was a workday, Cora said, not a day off. Despite the wildness of the game, Martinez never came off the bench.

Cora was tested by this game. Down 10-4, the Sox scored five runs in the top of the fifth inning after Bogaerts was ejected.

Ryan Brasier was called on early to keep it there and he allowed five runs in the bottom of the inning.

The Orioles hit five home runs on the night, delighting a crowd of 33,136 at Camden Yards that was not drowned out by visiting Red Sox fans for a change.

There were 37 hits in the game and the Sox played the final innings with first baseman Bobby Dalbec at second base.

Somehow Rafael Devers was the only starter who didn’t have a hit.

Part of what has Bogaerts so off-kilter is not knowing what comes next. He can opt out of the final three years of his contract to become a free agent after the season.

That would open the door to leaving the Sox, who signed him as a 16-year-old in 2009. He treasures what he has in Boston and that may soon be gone.

That’s not why he flung the bat. But Bogaerts expected more out of himself, and this season, and it’s just not happening.

“I actually feel better,” he said. “I’m sorry it was on the umpire; I’m sorry it was to him and I let my team down coming out of the game. But it felt good.”

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.