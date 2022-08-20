Revolution can’t hide their shortcomings in shutout loss at Montreal

Montreal won battles in midfield and overpowered defenders as Romell Quioto scored twice and former Revolution forward Kei Kamara once in a half-hour span covering both halves. Reserve Matko Miljevic added an added-time penalty kick to hand the Revolution their worst defeat of the Bruce Arena era.

No amount of smoke, mirrors, or formation changes could hide the Revolution’s vulnerabilities in a 4-0 loss to CF Montreal at Stade Saputo Saturday night.

The Revolution (8-8-10, 34 points), who host the Los Angeles Galaxy next Sunday, were able to compile a five-match unbeaten streak with patchwork lineups, but could not match up this time. Montreal (14-8-4, 46 points) snapped a five-game losing streak against the Revolution dating to the 2020 season opener.

Arena started with a 4-3-1-2 alignment, A.J. DeLaGarza making his first start in a holding midfield position, joining Tommy McNamara and Matt Polster, and Esmir Bajraktarevic pairing with Justin Rennicks up front. But the Revolution failed to combine effectively in midfield and defenders Jon Bell and Andrew Farrell were unable to stop Kamara and Quioto.

Kamara and Quioto went one-on-one to score the opening goal, Kamara one-timing a left-footer just inside the near post off a Quioto cross in the 26h minute. Quioto increased the lead on a feed from Lassi Lappalainen on a breakaway in the 39th minute, the sequence starting as Mathieu Choiniere stripped Brandon Bye. Quioto then went straight at Farrell and finished over Djordje Petrovic in the 55th minute.

