At least 16 people are dead as terrorist group storms Mogadishu hotel

By Mohammed Omar Ahmed and Mohamed Sheikh Nor Bloomberg,Updated August 20, 2022, 31 minutes ago
Security personnel were on in Mogadishu on Saturday after an attack on a hotel.HASSAN ALI ELMI/AFP via Getty Images

At least 16 people were killed when militants stormed a hotel in downtown Mogadishu late Friday, the largest terrorist attack since Hassan Sheikh Mohamud was elected Somalia’s president in May.

Another 40 people were wounded, some critically, and admitted to hospital, even as security forces attempted to end an ongoing siege at the Hayat Hotel, known to be popular with government officials.

The attack started with explosions outside the hotel before gunmen entered, the Associated Press reported.

The Islamic extremist group al-Shabaab claimed responsibility through the local media outlet SomaliMemo, saying it had killed 20 people, including members of the government.

Somalia is struggling to stabilize after decades of civil war and an insurgency led by al-Qaeda-linked al-Shabaab, which has been trying to topple the government since 2006.

On Aug. 14 the US killed 13 al-Shabaab operatives in an air strike near Teedaan, Somalia, according to a statement by the US Africa Command issued on Wednesday. It was the third strike since June.

US President Joe Biden in May ordered the return of US troops to Somalia to help suppress al-Shabaab after they were withdrawn by President Donald Trump.

