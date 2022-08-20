At least 16 people are dead as terrorist group storms Mogadishu hotel

At least 16 people were killed when militants stormed a hotel in downtown Mogadishu late Friday, the largest terrorist attack since Hassan Sheikh Mohamud was elected Somalia’s president in May.

Another 40 people were wounded, some critically, and admitted to hospital, even as security forces attempted to end an ongoing siege at the Hayat Hotel, known to be popular with government officials.

The attack started with explosions outside the hotel before gunmen entered, the Associated Press reported.