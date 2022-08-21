Brush fires continue to burn in Mass., but rain is forecast for Monday, Tuesday

The National Weather Service in Norton is predicting 1.5 inches or more of rain in areas including the North Shore and MetroWest, where multiple wildfires have been burning for days. The heaviest rain is expected Monday afternoon and into the evening, the weather service said on Twitter.

Multiple brush fires continued to burn in communities across the state on Sunday, but Mother Nature may finally offer some help this week, with rain in the forecast Monday and Tuesday.

Nearly the entire state has been under severe drought conditions or worse since last week, fueling brush fires in Saugus, Lynn, Marlborough, and several other communities.

Advertisement

Breakheart Reservation in Saugus will remain closed through Wednesday, the state Department of Conservation and Recreation said Sunday, as crews continue to battle wildfires that have been burning there since last Tuesday.

The Massachusetts National Guard came in to assist by taking water from Sluice Pond in Lynn and airdropping it onto the fire at Breakheart Reservation “due to property concerns,” according to an alert posted on the town of Lynn Facebook page Sunday that warned residents to avoid Sluice Pond.

Another fire nearby at Lynn Woods Reservation continued to burn, but officials said it was being maintained by local crews and is not a threat to any property. On Saturday, the Lynn Fire Department said its firefighters were digging 7 to 10 inches into the earth and finding the ground to be “extremely hot and dry as powder.”

Crews have also been working to control a blaze in the Georgetown-Rowley State Forest since Thursday, when a State Police helicopter first spotted a brush fire north of the Pingree Farm Access Road, according to a statement from the Georgetown Fire Department.

Companies spent hours dousing the flames and hotspots with water that evening, but the fire picked back up by Friday morning, drawing firefighters back to the scene. The battle continued through the weekend, and crews will return to the woods Monday morning, the Georgetown Fire Department tweeted.

Advertisement

In the MetroWest region, a fire in Marlborough that was discovered Friday morning burned across 25 acres in the Desert Conservation Area over the weekend. The fire was contained as of Sunday afternoon, but crews will continue putting out hot spots in the area until enough rain falls to extinguish the fire, according to the Marlborough Fire Department.

Farther west, in Hubbardston, fire companies put out a 1.5-acre brush fire Sunday that burned 6 inches into the ground in some areas, according to the Hubbardston Fire Department. The fire was sparked by an “illegal unattended fire,” the department said in a tweet.





Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.