Green Line E branch reopens after 16-day work closure

The work was part of the MBTA’s ongoing Green Line Transformation project. Crews could be seen working over the past two weeks along Huntington Avenue, where a large portion of the branch runs above ground past several colleges and universities.

Service between Copley Square and the branch’s endpoint at Heath Street closed Aug. 6 and opened a day ahead of schedule Sunday, the T said.

Train service on the Green Line’s E Branch resumed Sunday following a 16-day closure during which crews replaced more than 2,750 feet of track and installed new equipment, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority said.

The next phase will focus on the D Branch, which will close for three nine-day periods in September and October. The first closure begins Sept. 24 and runs through Oct. 2, the second is Oct. 8 through Oct. 16, and the final closure is Oct. 22 through Oct. 30, according to the MBTA. Train service will be replaced with free shuttle buses.

During the closures, crews will replace more than 5,000 feet of track, install new equipment, and make upgrades to five station crossings, the agency said. Preparation work begins Sept. 19 but is not expected to disrupt service. Most of the track replacement work will be between the Chestnut Hill and Newton Center stations, the MBTA said.

The closures on the Green Line are among various overlapping service disruptions as the MBTA works to complete track repairs and upgrades across the system.

The full length of the Orange Line, from Malden to Jamaica Plain, shut down Friday night to begin a 30-day track improvement project with a scheduled reopening of Sept. 19.

Meanwhile, the northern end of the Green Line will be replaced with shuttle service between Union Square and Government Center beginning Monday and continuing through Sept. 18, as work is done on the Green Line extension to Medford, the Lechmere Viaduct, and the Government Center garage, according to the MBTA’s website. Stations affected by this closure are Union Square, Lechmere, Science Park/West End, North Station, Haymarket, and Government Center.

