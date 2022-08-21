Hiker dies after fall on Cannon Mountain in New Hampshire

A man died while hiking down Cannon Mountain in New Hampshire early Saturday afternoon, according to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department.
Authorities were notified around 12:50 p.m. that a hiker had slipped while walking near the tram ski trail on the mountain, which is in Franconia, according to a statement on the Fish and Game Department’s Facebook page.
The man and two others rode up the tram and planned on touring the summit before taking the tram back down. But instead, the group decided to hike down what they thought was a ski trail, the statement said.
The group approached a steep, rocky location with a waterfall. As the group tried to maneuver down the mountain, one of the hikers slipped and fell off the edge. The other two hikers could not see their companion and called 911, according to the statement.
First responders found the man dead at the bottom of the waterfall and returned to the parking lot around 3:35 p.m., according to the statement. The victim was transported to Littleton, N.H. by Ross Funeral Home.
The identity of the hiker has not been released.
