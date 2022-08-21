Juan Alonso, whose novels glittered with light that ‘comes from within,’ dies at 86

“When abroad, I am taken for American. In America I am often not. Legally I am a US citizen now, a Spanish one too, through my late father, and possibly an Argentine one as well, by birth,” he told a friend in 2015 . “However, I am of the opinion that one’s country is not so much a zone as it is a language. There is where I think we live. I am bilingual enough, but I live in English. That is where I reside.”

Born in Argentina to parents from England and Spain, raised in a family fluent in multiple languages, Juan Alonso came of age as a writer in Greater Boston and found his true home in the words he wrote.

A novelist until Parkinson’s disease absconded with his ability to use the words he loved, Mr. Alonso was 86 when he died July 10 in his Boston home, to which he had moved after living in Cambridge for many years.

Mr. Alonso was a former professor at Tufts University, where he had been a respected teacher of creative writing and world literature for more than 50 years, remembered by many for his popular “Literature of Chaos” course.

When he was in his mid-20s, taking the teaching job he was offered at Tufts provided the opportunity to make a living while still focusing on writing.

“I had to support a family and consider the alternatives,” he said in a 1971 Globe interview. Mr. Alonso added that he had no interest in pursuing the “hackdom” of tailoring his writing to appeal to best-seller lists, just so he could make a living solely by writing.

“If I’m bored, the reader will be bored,” he said. “You’ve got to believe in what you’re doing to make yourself turn the page.”

Mr. Alonso had spent a year in Madrid after finishing graduate school and serving in the Air Force Reserve. Upon returning to Greater Boston, he said in 1971, “I got my job at Tufts and discovered I enjoy teaching.”

Within a few years of beginning that career, he attracted widespread praise for his writing.

He said he wrote three unpublished novels before “The Chipped Wall” was accepted for publication and established his reputation as a writer in 1966, when he was 30.

At about 24,000 words, the brief novel is an exchange of letters between two middle-aged professors, Rene and Perry. It turns out that Rene had taken part in a 1936 uprising in a Spanish town during the Spanish Civil War, and helped gun down fascist soldiers.

A chipped wall, scarred by the bullets, was all that remained of the incident years later when Perry visited the town on a family vacation. The correspondence between the two touched on what happened in those violent moments.

“At the bottom of the garden the wall is chipped,” Perry wrote to Rene. “Chest high, I note. Is this where the killings took place? I suspect not, since your modestly brief description of the events indicated to me that they were done very heatedly and quickly, without the drawn-out formalities of a firing squad.”

In a New York Times review, Eliot Fremont-Smith called the book “intense” and said “it glitters like a jewel, and its light comes from within.”

Globe reviewer Gregory McDonald praised Mr. Alonso’s “professional preciseness and pacing.” The control Mr. Alonso exercised, McDonald wrote, is “never seen outside the thick walls of great art.”

And novelist Russell Banks called the novel “a little jewel of a book, with more facets cut into its 62 pages than can be found in most novels five times as long.”

One of four brothers, Juan M. Alonso was born on March 13, 1936, in Buenos Aires.

His father was Amado Alonso, a writer, linguist, and critic who ran afoul of authoritarian regimes in Spain and Argentina before teaching at Harvard University at the end of his life.

Mr. Alonso’s mother, Joan Evans de Alonso, was a British citizen who married Amado, moved with him from Spain to Argentina, and then to Greater Boston. After Amado died, she taught Spanish and sought financial assistance from a friend to ensure that their sons could attend college.

“She was just amazing,” said Mr. Alonso’s son, Marc, an editor who lives in Old Lyme, Conn. “And she was as British as could be until the end of her life.”

Mr. Alonso called his father a “double exile,” who left Spain after angering dictator Francisco Franco. “During the Franco era, my father was an ‘unperson’ in Spain,” Mr. Alonso told Tufts Journal in 2004.

In Argentina, Amado Alonso was an opponent of dictator Juan Peron, and for their safety, the Alonso family moved to the United States. Amado ended up teaching at Harvard, but he never learned English well enough to fit in socially, a crushing turn of events for someone so gregarious.

“This impelled me to do my best to make American English my home,” Mr. Alonso said in the 2015 interview with his friend, the writer Lyle Rexer.

Mr. Alonso graduated from Arlington High School, received a bachelor’s degree from Harvard in 1957, and a doctorate from Brown University.

His first marriage was to Jean Anderson, an activist and social worker. They had two children before their marriage ended in divorce. She died in 2013.

Mr. Alonso’s second marriage, to Jessica Weinstein Bethoney, who formerly taught at Bunker Hill Community College, also ended in divorce.

In 1980, he married Viola Thomas, who recently retired as a French professor at Tufts.

She recalled with admiration his persistence in writing and revising books even in the face of declining health, and when his later work didn’t attract as much attention as his early novels.

“He was very humorous in person, and also in his writing,” she said. “Everybody who knew him commented on how funny he was — some called it dry wit. And that’s apparent in his writing.”

No memorial service is planned for Mr. Alonso, who in addition to his wife, Viola, and son, Marc, leaves his daughter, Melissa of New York City, and a brother, Ramon of Cambridge.

“He was an incredibly funny, warm, and gregarious kind of guy. He made friends from all generations, all his life,” said Marc, who had worked with Mr. Alonso to publish new work and re-release older titles.

“Reading and writing were his life to him, from the time he was a young man,” Marc said. “Writing to him was literally everything, which is what made Parkinson’s a nightmare.”

A founder of the New Boston Review quarterly arts publication, Mr. Alonso wrote novels that included “The Passion of Robert Bronson,” “Althea (the Divorce of Adam and Eve),” and “Killing the Mandarin.” His short story collections included “Fin,” and he also wrote scholarly essays.

“For me, the most important justification for fiction is the exploration and presentation of people as convincingly alive,” he said in the 2015 interview with Lyle Rexer.

“And, of course it must be entertaining, or lose the right to exist,” Mr. Alonso said of his writing. “I even like it to be, among other things, funny, even in the teeth of what is called ‘reality.’ "

Bryan Marquard can be reached at bryan.marquard@globe.com.