Kayaker who died in Ossipee, N.H. identified as Beverly, Mass., man

A kayaker who died after he was found unresponsive in the water at Conner Pond in Ossipee, N.H., on Saturday afternoon was a Massachusetts man, the New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol said.
The kayaker was identified as Ernest Richardson, 71, of Beverly, New Hampshire State Police said in a statement Sunday.
State Police responded to a call at 3:48 p.m. reporting a man unresponsive in the water, the statement said. Richardson was pronounced dead at the scene after he was brought to shore and received CPR.
New Hampshire Fish and Game, Action Ambulance, Ossipee police and the West Ossipee Fire Department also responded to the scene, the statement said.
Anyone with information can contact New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol Lieutenant Crystal McLain by e-mailing Crystal.H.McLain@dos.nh.gov or by calling 603-227-2113.
