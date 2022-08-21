Kayaker who died in Ossipee, N.H. identified as Beverly, Mass., man

A kayaker who died after he was found unresponsive in the water at Conner Pond in Ossipee, N.H., on Saturday afternoon was a Massachusetts man, the New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol said.

The kayaker was identified as Ernest Richardson, 71, of Beverly, New Hampshire State Police said in a statement Sunday.

State Police responded to a call at 3:48 p.m. reporting a man unresponsive in the water, the statement said. Richardson was pronounced dead at the scene after he was brought to shore and received CPR.