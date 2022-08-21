Maine man, 3 teens arrested on gun charges at Roslindale cemetery

Four people, including a Maine man and three teenage boys, were arrested at a Roslindale cemetery on multiple gun-related charges Friday evening, police said.

Daishawn Brown, 33, of Eliot, Maine, was expected to be arraigned at the West Roxbury division of Boston Municipal Court for unlawful possession of a loaded firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and unlawful possession of a firearm as a third offense, Boston police said in a statement Sunday. It was unclear whether Brown had hired an attorney.

The teenagers, two 15-year-old boys and one 17-year-old boy, were expected to be arraigned at the same courthouse on delinquency charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and carrying a loaded firearm, the statement said.