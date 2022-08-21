Maine man, 3 teens arrested on gun charges at Roslindale cemetery

Four people, including a Maine man and three teenage boys, were arrested at a Roslindale cemetery on multiple gun-related charges Friday evening, police said.
Daishawn Brown, 33, of Eliot, Maine, was expected to be arraigned at the West Roxbury division of Boston Municipal Court for unlawful possession of a loaded firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and unlawful possession of a firearm as a third offense, Boston police said in a statement Sunday. It was unclear whether Brown had hired an attorney.
The teenagers, two 15-year-old boys and one 17-year-old boy, were expected to be arraigned at the same courthouse on delinquency charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and carrying a loaded firearm, the statement said.
Police responded to a 911 call at 7:06 p.m. for a group of people with guns at the Oak Lawn Cemetery, located at 427 Cummings Highway, the statement said.
Upon arrival, police approached the group, and one teenager began walking away. He was stopped, and a loaded gun was recovered from his waistband before he was taken into custody, police said.
After police spoke with Brown and the two remaining teenagers, three guns were recovered and the three people were taken into custody, the statement said.
In April, three young men were arrested at the same cemetery in Roslindale on larceny and vandalism charges for stealing a headstone of a teenager who was murdered in 2017.
Madison Mercado can be reached at madison.mercado@globe.com.