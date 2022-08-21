Methuen man dies in possible drowning in Bristol, N.H.

A Methuen man died in a possible drowning at Profile Falls in Bristol, N.H., on Saturday afternoon, the New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol said.

The victim was identified as 19-year-old Victor Rosado-Rosario, the marine patrol said in a statement Sunday.

State Police received a call at 12:40 p.m. reporting a possible drowning at Profile Falls, the statement said. Witnesses told State Police that Rosado-Rosario was swimming in the falls and then went under the water.