In Orange Line closure, bicyclists see silver lining

That’s why the Boston Cyclists Union members were at Forest Hill station on Sunday morning. The group offered free tune-ups before leading a group on a practice commute along the Southwest Corridor and Columbus Avenue to downtown.

Despite the concern and consternation over the Orange Line closure, Bostonians are coming together to help each other overcome the difficulties the unprecedented closure presents. And the city’s cycling community sees the situation as the perfect opportunity to introduce, or reintroduce, people to biking and bike commuting.

The dozens of people gathered around in front of Forest Hills station Sunday morning weren’t waiting for a train — with the Orange Line closure there were none — instead, they were tuning up bikes and getting ready to cycle their way downtown.

Under a pop-up tent, a cyclists union mechanic showed a rider how to adjust his brakes and check for bent spokes. On the other side of the tent, another cyclists union volunteer helped figure out what parts were needed to reattach a front wheel. About 30 people turned out in total.

The cyclists’ union has been in conversation daily with City Hall and the Massachusetts Department of Transportation about the closure, said Eliza Parad, the group’s director of organizing.

The additional traffic, shuttle buses, and the ever-present potholes could still be dangerous, especially on Columbus Avenue where cyclists must share the road with cars, Parad said.

“Steer really clear if a bus is turning,” she said. “Back it up and get out of their way.”

The closure prompted Jester Reddick, 64, to dig his bike out of the basement where it’s been sitting for the past 12 years.

“It needs some attention,” he said as he waited for his turn for one of the cyclists union’s mechanics.

Reddick, who lives in Hyde Park and drives for the MBTA’s The Ride shuttle service, said he often took the Orange Line downtown before the closure. Reddick worries about coronavirus transmission on packed shuttle buses and expects the buses to make traffic worse, so he’s giving biking a try.

“Don’t forget, it’s great exercise,” he said with a smile.

The closure also prompted City Councilor Kendra Lara to try biking. Sunday was the first time she had ever biked on a city street when she took a Blue Bike from Forest Hills Station to Roslindale.

“I was scared, but it went really well,” she said in an interview at the event. “I was on an adrenaline rush for a couple of hours after.”

Lara said the ride reinforced the importance of building more infrastructure for bicyclists , especially when she found herself zipping between parked cars and traffic on Washington Street.

Advocacy groups and everyday riders hope that the closure and the increased attention to biking will spur city and state leaders to invest more in safety measures, like protected bicycle lanes.

Mayor Michelle Wu, a frequent Orange Line rider, has been publicly promoting bike commuting in recent days. She led two group cycle commutes from her Roslindale neighborhood to City Hall last week.

Patrick Snyder, 23, hopes the closure will lead to more bike safety infrastructure. He was injured in a bicycle crash in April 2021 in the Boston area and only started biking again after a stint in the cycle-friendly Netherlands. Now he will be among several Boston Cyclists Union members leading group commutes on weekday mornings from various locations along the Orange Line.

“I’m hopeful this will get more people biking” Snyder said, and that it will bring the infrastructure to keep them safe.

Alexander Thompson can be reached at alexander.thompson@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @AlMThompson