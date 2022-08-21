Person grazed with bullet in Dorchester shooting

Police responded to a ShotSpotter activation at 8:44 p.m. for shots fired near 57 Stratton St., said Boston police spokesperson Officer Andre Watson.

One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a Dorchester shooting Sunday night, police said.

Officers arrived to find one person, whose identity was not released Sunday night, with a graze wound from a bullet, he said.

No arrests have been made, Watson said. The incident is under investigation. No further information was immediately available.

