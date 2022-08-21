fb-pixel Skip to main content

Springfield woman killed Friday in multi-vehicle crash in Amherst

By Shana SinghUpdated August 21, 2022, 40 minutes ago

A Springfield woman was killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Amherst Friday morning, according to the Northwestern district attorney’s office.

Carmen Henriquez, 36, was traveling north on Route 116 around 8:45 a.m. when her vehicle collided with two southbound vehicles at the intersection with Sunderland Road causing it to roll over onto the roadway, the office of Northwestern District Attorney David E. Sullivan said in a statement.

Henriquez was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other two drivers were taken to Baystate Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to the statement.

The crash remains under investigation.


