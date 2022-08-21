Two people suffer non-life-threatening injuries in Dorchester crash

Two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car in Dorchester Sunday night, police said.

Police responded to a call at 9:08 p.m. reporting a pedestrian struck at 52 Columbia Road, said Boston police spokesperson Officer Andre Watson

Upon arrival, officers learned that the victims were potentially motorcyclists rather than pedestrians, as a motorcycle was found at the scene. It was unclear whether they were on the motorcycle together, Watson said.