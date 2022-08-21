fb-pixel Skip to main content

Two people suffer non-life-threatening injuries in Dorchester crash

By Madison Mercado Globe Correspondent,Updated August 21, 2022, 28 minutes ago

Two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car in Dorchester Sunday night, police said.

Police responded to a call at 9:08 p.m. reporting a pedestrian struck at 52 Columbia Road, said Boston police spokesperson Officer Andre Watson

Upon arrival, officers learned that the victims were potentially motorcyclists rather than pedestrians, as a motorcycle was found at the scene. It was unclear whether they were on the motorcycle together, Watson said.

Both victims, whose identities were not released Sunday night, were taken to a hospital, he said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Madison Mercado can be reached at madison.mercado@globe.com.

