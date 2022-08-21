The New York primary is being watched by AOC, Pelosi, and the Clintons

“How am I doing on the vote?” Representative Sean Patrick Maloney, Democrat of New York, asked a voter as he worked a barbecue here Wednesday afternoon, dousing a hot dog in mustard and relish and commiserating with older attendees about impatiently awaiting the birth of grandchildren.

SHRUB OAK, N.Y. — Less than three months before the November midterm elections, the man tasked with protecting the imperiled Democratic House majority was contemplating a more immediate challenge: securing his own political survival in a primary contest this week.

New York’s tumultuous primary season, which draws to a close Tuesday, has no shortage of hard-fought, high-drama contests. But because of Maloney’s standing as the chair of the House Democratic campaign arm — and given the cast of prominent politicians who have gotten involved in the race — perhaps no New York primary is of greater national consequence than the battle for the newly redrawn 17th Congressional District, which includes parts of Westchester County and the Hudson Valley.

Maloney, backed by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Democrat of California, and former president Bill Clinton, is fending off a primary challenge from state Senator Alessandra Biaggi, a left-leaning lawmaker who defeated a powerful incumbent in 2018 and now has the support of US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Democrat of New York, and a panoply of progressive organizations.

By every standard metric — fund-raising, television presence, available polling, endorsements, and the assessments of several local elected officials — Maloney heads into primary day with a strong advantage. But New Yorkers are unaccustomed to voting in August, and low-turnout elections can be especially unpredictable.

On the ground, it is apparent that a contested race shaped by ideological, generational, and stylistic tensions is underway. The winner is expected to face a competitive general election challenge from emboldened Republicans this fall.

“Maloney might be more of my choice just because I’m a fan of Bill’s,” said Tim Duch, 71, referencing the former president whose Chappaqua home is in the new district (Hillary Rodham Clinton, who helped lead Biaggi’s wedding ceremony, has stayed on the sidelines). Nodding to Bill Clinton’s comment that Maloney has won competitive races, he added, “I think that’s what Bill Clinton was saying, that he’s more winnable.”

Duch was standing outside a bookstore on Tarrytown’s cafe-lined Main Street with his wife, Lee Eiferman, Wednesday morning when Biaggi walked by.

“Energy,” Eiferman, 68, observed after Biaggi greeted them effusively. Referencing criticism she had heard about Biaggi concerning her law enforcement stance, Eiferman added, “She’s for women’s issues, and everything that she’s getting shish-kebabbed on, I’d say bring it on.”

The contours of the race were set in motion after a messy redistricting process this past spring that split Maloney’s current district in two. Instead of running for a reconfigured version of his current seat, Maloney opted to contest a slightly more Democratic-leaning district now represented by a Black Democrat, Mondaire Jones, who aligns with the party’s progressive wing.

Although Maloney noted that his Cold Spring home was within the new lines, it set off a nasty brawl. Furious colleagues cast it as a power grab, and Jones ended up packing his bags for New York City, where sparse public polling now shows him trailing in a race for an open House seat there.

Maloney has acknowledged that he could have handled the process better, and a number of lawmakers who sharply criticized him at the time no longer appear interested in discussing the subject.

But Maloney, 56, has long been regarded as an ambitious political operator, and some hard feelings remain.

National tensions were compounded when the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee elevated a far-right candidate in a Republican primary in Michigan, a move that was sharply criticized by many as hypocritical and dangerous. (Maloney has defended it by noting his party’s improved prospects in the general election there.)

Biaggi, 36, has seized on both dynamics to lash Maloney as a notably self-interested politician who does not grasp the urgency of the moment.

“He’s a corporate Democrat with no integrity — let me actually, let me amend that — he’s a selfish corporate Democrat with no integrity,” she said over coffee in Tarrytown, not far from her new home in North Castle. (She grew up in Westchester but recently moved to the newly configured district.) “He’s not really thinking about the broader team.”

Inara de Leon, a former TV news producer from Chappaqua, said she was aware of the knocks against Maloney — but they paled next to her concerns about some of Biaggi’s progressive views and her confrontational style. She specifically cited a mailer she had received amplifying a Twitter post Biaggi wrote in July asking, “When a majority of Congress is past childbearing age, how fierce can we expect their fight to be?”

“I’ve had children, and I know I’m just as feisty now as I was then,” said de Leon, 71. “I’m not sure I want to add another person like that to that end of the Democratic Party.”

Biaggi said she was “organizing the heck” out of the district. She has not aired ads on television but has pursued an active mail program. Both campaigns claim extensive direct voter contact efforts.

As for the tweet de Leon cited, Biaggi said it was referencing “the fact that the generation above us has been in office for a long time. They have failed at the federal level to protect abortion rights. And when Roe was overturned, they sent fundraising emails. No urgency.”

On the ground, there are signs of generational divisions.

“I’m inspired by her energy,” said Emily Marsh, 32, of Cold Spring. “It’s really cool that she’s around my age.”

Maloney used his time in the district Wednesday to herald the legislative momentum Democrats are now enjoying. He held an event touting the climate, tax, and health care package that President Joe Biden recently signed into law. And at the barbecue, he discussed with older voters how the measure would affect prescription drug costs for seniors on Medicare.

“Seniors is the most important thing,” Billie Desisto, 81, said in a Bronx accent. “If Maloney takes care of us, we take care of him.”