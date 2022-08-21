Solution to rise in political violence is bipartisanship? Good luck with that.

In his Aug. 17 op-ed, Robert A. Pape seems to believe that he has the answer to our national creep toward political violence (“Millions of Americans believe political violence is justified. Here’s how to prevent it”). The problem is that his answer is, essentially, to live in a different world than the one we live in.

One would like to think that if a bipartisan group of prominent leaders were to condemn political violence, the chances that violence would persist would be smaller. But the past 18 months have demonstrated two things: First, the number of leading Republicans who would join such a group is extremely small. We know that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer, and President Biden would join such a condemnation; we also have good reason to believe that House minority leader Kevin McCarthy, Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell, and Donald Trump would not. Second, those Republicans who would issue such a statement have little traction in the larger Republican Party; witness, for example, Representative Liz Cheney’s primary loss in Wyoming.