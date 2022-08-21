Why Biden was the one in 2020, and why he still is

Biden’s stutter as a child caused him to be bullied, and political adversaries have ridiculed him for the lifelong challenge. Yet it has motivated him to succeed, and he rarely shows a trace of it.

The historical evaluation of Biden’s presidency will probably be mixed. However, his greatest legacy will be the qualities that separated him from others in 2020. Civility, character, and congeniality made him the right candidate for US Representative James E. Clyburn of South Carolina, whose endorsement in that state’s primary catapulted Biden to the Democratic nomination.

Biden’s poll numbers have remained low, though COVID-19 and its fallout have caused dire economic circumstances. However, his legacy will eventually be the calming and compassionate presence he provided in the White House, compared with his predecessor.

In May 2015, Biden shared these thoughts in a letter to the Stuttering Foundation of America: “If I could share one piece of advice with those suffering with a stutter, it would be this: When you commit yourself to a goal and when you persevere in the face of struggle, you will discover new strengths and skills to help you overcome not only this challenge but future life challenges as well.”

Biden’s timely gift to the country has been the way he continues to confront the challenges we face.

Steve Kramer

Mashpee