Falmouth Road Race

Ben Flanagan pulls away at Falmouth Road Race again; Keira D’Amato takes down ex-Boston Marathon champ Edna Kiplagat

By Brad Joyal Globe Correspondent,Updated August 21, 2022, 49 minutes ago
Ben Flanagan leaps through the finish line banner after winning the 50th edition of the Falmouth Road Race on Sunday at the Falmouth Heights.Brad Joyal

FALMOUTH – Ben Flanagan captured his third Falmouth Road Race men’s title Sunday when the marquee event on Cape Cod’s sports calendar celebrated its 50th anniversary amid challenging humid conditions.

Flanagan finished the 7.1-mile course from Woods Hole to the Falmouth Heights in 32 minutes, 25 seconds, outlasting runner-up Biya Simbassa (32:32) for a second straight year.

American women’s marathon record holder Keira D’Amato (36:14) held off 2017 Boston Marathon champion Edna Kiplagat (36:28) to claim the women’s title in her Falmouth debut.

Daniel Romanchuk won the men’s wheelchair title in 22:02, and Susannah Scaroni won the women’s division in 25:30.

