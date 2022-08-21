Ben Flanagan pulls away at Falmouth Road Race again; Keira D’Amato takes down ex-Boston Marathon champ Edna Kiplagat

FALMOUTH – Ben Flanagan captured his third Falmouth Road Race men’s title Sunday when the marquee event on Cape Cod’s sports calendar celebrated its 50th anniversary amid challenging humid conditions.

Flanagan finished the 7.1-mile course from Woods Hole to the Falmouth Heights in 32 minutes, 25 seconds, outlasting runner-up Biya Simbassa (32:32) for a second straight year.