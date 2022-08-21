After throwing 17 passes in five years, Joshua Dobbs proves he belongs with Browns

Dobbs scored on a 3-yard run in the first quarter — one play after a sensational 36-yard scamper — and had his second strong preseason performance for the Browns (1-1), who are hoping he can be their No. 2 quarterback behind Jacoby Brissett while Watson serves an 11-game suspension.

Dobbs ran for a touchdown and led Cleveland’s offense on four scoring drives during a 21-20 loss to the Eagles on Sunday in a preseason game watched by both teams’ starters, along with soon-to-be-suspended Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson .

While he’s only attempted 17 passes in the regular season since being drafted in 2017, Dobbs looked seasoned, prepared, and confident.

“I always feel ready,” he said. “Whenever my number’s called, I prepared a ton, watched a lot of football in my time in the NFL. So whenever my number is called, as you saw today, and last week and in the future, I plan on being prepared and going out and executing.”

Dobbs finished 14 of 20 for 141 yards before Josh Rosen replaced him in the third quarter. Dobbs, who signed with Cleveland in April, has been ahead of Rosen throughout camp and probably will stay there.

“I would say I’m playing well,” Dobbs said when asked if he’s opening eyes. “I’m doing everything that I expect myself to do. And I know if I do that, then I’ll be in the right position that I need to be.”

Philadelphia’s backup QB job belongs to Gardner Minshew and he was equally effective, leading the second-team offense on two long touchdown drives.

With starting QB Jalen Hurts in street clothes on Philly’s sideline, Minshew directed a 14-play opening drive and followed with a 17-play march, both ending in short TD runs for the Eagles (1-1).

Minshew finished 14 of 17 for 142 yards before turning things over to Reid Sinnett in the second half.

Packers’ Bakhtiari removed from PUP list

Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari has moved a step closer to returning from the knee injury that caused him to play only one game last season.

Bakhtiari participated in individual drills at practice after getting removed from the physically unable to perform list.

“We’ll see how I respond [Monday], but as of right now, it’s a good checkmark on the day,” said Bakhtiari, a first-team All-Pro selection in 2018 and 2020. “I felt good. I was happy where I was at.”

Coach Matt LaFleur cautioned it’s just the next step in Bakhtiari’s recovery, and that the team doesn’t have clarity on when the star left tackle could be playing again.

“We’re going to take it a day at a time,” LaFleur said. “There’s no thought as far as Week One is concerned right now. We just want to see how he responds. And when he’s ready, he’s ready.”

Bakhtiari tore his left anterior cruciate ligament on Dec. 31, 2020, missing the rest of that season and most of the following season. He returned to play in the Packers’ 2021 regular-season finale at Detroit but had a setback and wasn’t available for their NFC divisional playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Bucs lose LG Stinnie for season

Tampa Bay’s Aaron Stinnie, who was competing for the starting left guard job, will miss the entire 2022 season after suffering a torn ACL and MCL in his left knee, according to coach Todd Bowles. Stinnie, who started three playoff games in 2020, including Super Bowl LV, was rolled up on by Titans free safety Adrian Colbert in the third quarter of a 13-3 loss to the Titans on Saturday. Stinnie was carted off the field. The Bucs will turn to Luke Goedeke or Nick Leverett to start at left guard.

