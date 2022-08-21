Bullpen blowup leaves sour taste for Red Sox as Orioles win Little League Classic

The Red Sox and Orioles packed their bags and finished their three-game series in Williamsport, for a reason in front of the Sox when they landed at Williamsport Regional Airport Sunday afternoon. Little Leaguers were waiting to greet them.

This wasn’t a run-of-the-mill, dog-day end to a trip against a division rival. It wasn’t supposed to be.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Before the Red Sox could tie a bow on a relatively successful six-game road trip, they had to hop one more flight.

The reason was there when the team buses dropped them off at Lamade Stadium, and they saw so many faces and a sea of colorful caps and jerseys from all across the world.

Advertisement

The Little League Classic wasn’t necessarily convenient, especially with heavy storms threatening to spoil the day, but it was special.

“It’s not an easy day travel-wise and all that,” Cora said, “but then when you get here and you forget about all the luxury and the five-star hotels and traveling and all that and you get connected with kids and the whole atmosphere, it was awesome.”

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

Hopefully those memories offered some comfort after the game. Baltimore beat the Red Sox, 5-3, at Historic Bowman Field when it answered a game-tying homer from Franchy Cordero — the extra man for the game, and who joined the team in Baltimore before its flight to Pennsylvania — in the top of the eighth with three immediate runs against Matt Barnes (0-4) and John Schreiber.

After Schreiber entered following a one-out Barnes walk, the emergent righty hit Austin Hays with his first pitch, walked Rougned Odor on four more to load the bases, and surrendered a bases-clearing Jorge Mateo double past a diving Rafael Devers down the left-field line.

Xander Bogaerts led off the ninth with a solo homer off Félix Bautista, but the Baltimore closer finished off the Sox (60-62), who remain in the American League East basement (3½ games behind the Orioles) and seventh in the race for the three AL wild-card places, six games behind.

Advertisement

The Sox settled for a 3-3 road trip, but they’ve won six of their last 10 as they return to Fenway to host a six-game homestand against the Blue Jays and Rays.

The Sox found themselves in a 2-0 hole in the first inning after Nick Pivetta gave up RBI singles to Anthony Santander and Ramón Urías.

Since giving up seven runs to the Yankees on July 16, Pivetta had steadied himself, putting together a 3.45 ERA in 28⅔ innings his previous five starts. He steading himself again Sunday, allowing only the two runs in 5⅔ innings, allowing six hits and one walk while striking out nine. Securing his first double-digit win season would have to wait a while longer, though.

Kiké Hernández cut the deficit in the second with a single to center that scored Devers and made it 2-1. But beyond that, the Sox couldn’t budge Orioles starter Dean Kremer. Kremer, who had a 9.45 ERA in three previous starts (all losses) against the Sox, allowed the one run on five hits and two walks with four strikeouts over 5⅓ innings.

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.