Dream Mets season rolls on with multiple comebacks, victory in Philadelphia

The Mets took three of four in the series to finish the regular season with a 14-5 mark against the Phillies. New York upped its lead over second-place Atlanta to four games.

Canha’s second homer was a go-ahead, two-run drive in the ninth inning. Brandon Nimmo hit a solo homer two batters later for the NL East leaders.

Mets reliever Nate Fisher pitched three scoreless innings in his major league debut after working at a Nebraska bank a year ago, Mark Canha hit two homers and drove in five runs, and New York rallied past the Phillies, 10-9, on Sunday in Philadelphia.

Fisher allowed one hit while striking out one and walking two. Alec Bohm hit a pair of three-run homers and Jean Segura also went deep for the Phillies, giving them an 8-7 lead in the bottom of the eighth in a game they led 4-0 and 7-4 before the Mets tied it twice.

Jeff McNeil led off the ninth with a double against David Robertson (3-1) and Canha hit his 10th home run. Canha had tied the game at 7-all in the seventh with a three-run shot off Connor Brogdon.

Nimmo gave the Mets a 10-8 lead with a drive off Tyler Cyr.

Edwin Diaz ended his scoreless inning streak, but pitched out of trouble in the ninth for his 28th save in 31 chances. Diaz, who hadn’t surrendered a run since June 22 over 21 innings, allowed Nick Maton’s sacrifice fly that pulled Philadelphia within a run.

Diaz struck out Darick Hall looking with runners on first and second to end it.

Houston salvages Series rematch finale as Atlanta fans boo returning Marcell Ozuna

Atlanta outfielder Marcell Ozuna was booed by the home fans in his return, Kyle Tucker singled to drive in Yordan Alvarez for the go-ahead run in the eighth, and the Houston Astros beat the Braves, 5-4, to avoid a three-game sweep.

José Urquidy won his 12th game for the AL-leading Astros.

Houston, which began the game with the AL’s best road winning percentage at .585, went 3-4 on its road trip, marking the first time this season the Astros didn’t post a .500 record or better away from home. The only time they’ve been swept this season came July 25-27 at Oakland.

“We got some timely hits,” said Astros manager Dusty Baker. “That was a big run we got in the ninth. Now we can go home and get some rest.”

The Braves started Ozuna in left field, and the embattled left fielder was booed each time he came to the plate after getting charged for DUI early Friday morning.

It was Ozuna’s first appearance on the field since his arrest. He struck out in his only at-bats, with his average dropping to .213, before getting pulled for pinch-hitter Eddie Rosario in the seventh.

Rafael Montero faced the minimum in the eighth for Houston, and Ryan Pressly earned a shaky 25th save in the ninth. Pressly gave up Travis d’Arnaud’s RBI triple, and Vaughn Grissom followed with an RBI groundout to make it 5-4.

Atlanta is 52-21 since June 1, best in the majors over that span, and it had won 11 of 12.

Tampa’s Wander Franco pulled from rehab game

Rays shortstop Wander Franco was removed from his rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham due to ongoing hand soreness.

Franco, who went on the injured list July 10 with a right hamate bone injury that required surgery, hasn’t played since leaving his first rehab game Tuesday with the soreness. The 21-year-old will return to Florida for additional treatment. There was no timeframe announced for when Franco might be able to resume playing.

Franco took on-field batting practice for the first time since surgery on Aug. 14. After the session, he said he felt great except when taking right-handed swings.

In the majors, the news was better. Harold Ramirez had three hits and drove in two runs, and Tampa Bay beat Kansas City, 3-2. Ramirez has a hit in all five games, going 9 for 21 (.429), since returning Tuesday from a broken right thumb and is hitting .337 during a resurgent season.

The Rays have won seven of nine, and held opponents to three runs or fewer in eight of their last nine games.

Kansas City righthander Zack Greinke was lifted due to forearm cramping after allowing two runs and five hits over four innings. The 38-year old was checked by a trainer, but was replaced. Royals manager Mike Matheny didn’t rule out Greinke, who will undergo tests and be re-evaluated, making his next start.

Virus sits Shohei Ohtani

Los Angeles Angels righthander Shohei Ohtani was removed after four innings of his team’s 4-0 loss at Detroit with a stomach virus. Ohtani allowed three runs on five hits and four walks, and went 0-1 with a walk at the plate. The 2021 AL MVP was 10-7 with a 2.69 ERA entering the game . . . Marcus Semien and Nathaniel Lowe homered in Minneapolis, Kohei Arihara pitched a career-high six innings and combined with Taylor Hearn for a 7-0 Texas shutout of the Twins. Minnesota starter Joe Ryan held Texas hitless for the first three innings before Semien led off the fourth with his 19th home run of the season. Semien drove in three runs while the Twins were shut out for the 11th time this season and now trail Cleveland by 1½ games in the American League Central. Adolis García extended his hitting streak to 18 games, the longest current streak in the majors . . . Keston Hiura homered twice at Wrigley Field and drove in three runs, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs, 5-2, to salvage the finale of their weekend series. Heading into Sunday’s action, Milwaukee trailed NL Central-leading St. Louis by five games. Chicago wasted a stellar performance by Justin Steele, who struck out nine in six scoreless innings . . . Josh Bell showed he’s out of his slump by slugging his second home run in two games against his former team to lead the Padres, 2-1, over the Nationals in San Diego. Starter Sean Manaea (7-6) pitched seven strong innings for the Padres to earn the victory, scattering five hits and giving up one run — a solo home run to Nelson Cruz in the fourth — for his first win since July 31 . . . AL Central-leading Cleveland and the White Sox had their game postponed due to unplayable field conditions caused by early morning rain. The game has been rescheduled for Sept. 15 at Progressive Field. It was the Guardians’ 12th postponement this season, 10 of them at home. Cleveland has played an MLB-high 10 doubleheaders.