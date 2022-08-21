Game 122: Red Sox take on the Orioles from Williamsport, plus lineups and notes

The Sox can take another series from an AL East opponent, their third in a row after failing to win any of their first 12, with a win over the Orioles on Sunday night, in the fifth annual Little League Classic in Williamsport, Pa.

Another Sunday finale, another rubber match in primetime for the Red Sox, but this time in unfamiliar surroundings.

Nick Pivetta has the chance to seal an important series for the nominal visitors, fresh off one of his best starts of the season; the righthander allowed just a lone hit in seven scoreless innings to beat the Pirates on Tuesday.

Dean Kremer has been very solid for Baltimore this season, but struggled in his only outing against the Red Sox, giving up four earned runs in 5 ⅔ innings in a Boston win on Aug. 11.

Lineups

RED SOX (60-61): TBA

Pitching: RHP Nick Pivetta (9-9, 4.28 ERA)

ORIOLES (62-58): TBA

Pitching: RHP Dean Kremer (5-4, 3.58 ERA)

Time: 7:10 p.m.

TV, radio: ESPN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Kremer: Arroyo 1-2, Bogaerts 2-4, Dalbec 1-4, Devers 1-7, Duran 1-2, Hosmer 1-2, Martinez 1-6, McGuire 0-2, Pham 1-6, Plawecki 2-6, Refsnyder 2-2, Verdugo 3-8

Orioles vs. Pivetta: Chirinos 0-4, Hays 0-13, Martin 2-4, Mateo 2-6, McKenna 1-1, Mountcastle 5-18, Mullins 8-21, Nevin 1-3, Odor 1-9, Rutschman 0-2, Santander 2-9, Urías 2-7

Stat of the day: Pivetta’s win over the Pirates ended a streak of eight consecutive starts without a victory.

Notes: The series finale will be at Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport, Pa., the 2,366-seat venue serving as the site for the fifth annual Little League Classic ... Kremer is 2-1 in three starts this month with a 2.84 ERA. The lone loss came against Boston on Aug. 11; Kremer has made two other starts against the Red Sox in his career and lost those as well, leaving him 0-3 with a 9.45 ERA against Boston ... Pivetta can reach double-digit wins for the first time in his career ... Pivetta has had success overall against Baltimore in his career, owning a 7-2 mark in 10 starts with a 3.58 ERA. He’s allowed four earned runs over 10 ⅓ innings against the Orioles in two starts this season ... The Sox enter the day five games back of the final wild-card spot.

Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.