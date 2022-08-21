Kayla Thornton, Dallas Wings foil Connecticut Sun rally to force Game 3

Kayla Thornton scored 20 points and Teaira McCowan had 17 points and 11 rebounds to help the Dallas Wings beat the Connecticut Sun, 89-79, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn., on Sunday in Game 2 of the best-of-three opening-round WNBA playoff series and avoid elimination.
The sixth-seeded Wings, who will host Wednesday’s Game 3, never trailed en route to winning the franchise’s first playoff game since 2009. They led by double digits for the final 26-plus minutes, despite a 22-2 fourth-quarter run that trimmed a 31-point Sun deficit to 84-73 with less than two minutes left.
“I think we have to learn how to capitalize,” McCowan said. “With us being a young team, you know, sometimes we get a little sloppy — as you could see at the end. But, I mean, once we tighten that up, it’ll be good for the next game.”
Advertisement
Allisha Gray had 15 points, 8 assists, and 3 steals for the Wings, and Marina Mabrey scored 14 points.
Jonquel Jones had 20 points and nine rebounds for third-seeded Connecticut, and Brionna Jones also scored 20. DiJonai Carrington added 13 points.
“I knew I had to go in and do what I do best, which is rebound, be a dominant force inside, and that's what I did tonight for my teammates” said McCowan, who had seven points and five rebounds in Game 1.
"We have to put our talent to work. I mean, we know what we can do. We have great players on our team so if everyone plays their role, plays team offense and defense, we'll be fine.
Dallas shot 48% (36 of 75) from the field, made 11 of 26 (42.3%) from 3-point range and finished with 28 assists.
Storm 97, Mystics 84 — Breanna Stewart had 21 points, 10 rebounds, and 8 assists, Sue Bird added 18 points and 10 assists, and host Seattle beat Washington to sweep their opening-round series.
Advertisement
No. 4 seed Seattle plays top-seeded Las Vegas in the second round. The best-of-five series begins next Sunday in Las Vegas.
Jewell Loyd was 5 of 10 from 3-point range and finished with 19 points for the Storm. Gabby Williams, who suffered a concussion in the third quarter and did not return, scored 14 points and Tina Charles added 10.
Ariel Atkins hit a 3-pointer 13 seconds into the third quarter to give the Mystics a 46-45 lead, but Stewart answered with a 3-pointer on the other end and Seattle never again trailed. Stewart made a fadeaway jumper to stretch the Storm’s lead to 17 points with six minutes to play.
Natasha Cloud made 5 of 8 from 3-point range and finished with 21 points for Washington. Atkins added 15 points and seven assists, Elena Delle Donne and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough scored 12 points apiece, and Alysha Clark 10.
The Storm made 35 of 63 (55.6%) from the field, shot 52.2% (12 of 23) from 3-point range. finished with 27 assists, and committed a season-low eight turnovers.