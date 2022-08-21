Nate Eovaldi won’t start Tuesday for Red Sox, delayed again by sore neck

Eovaldi said he felt good enough to pitch last week, but was playing it safe.

Nate Eovaldi will not start Tuesday in Toronto. He’s still experiencing the neck soreness that led to him being scratched prior to his scheduled start Thursday against Pittsburgh.

“It’s frustrating,” Eovaldi said. “I feel like it’s going a little slower than we had anticipated it. But I am feeling a lot better every day. It’s just how far can we push it back. We want to make sure that it’s 100 percent, especially going down the road for this home stretch.”

Eovaldi and Cora both hope a stint on the injured list isn’t necessary.

“That’s the main goal is to be able to avoid it,” Eovaldi said. “I think that was the purpose of skipping the last start. Like I said, I was hoping to rebound a lot faster, but again, I’m feeling a lot better every day. so I’ll continue to do all the treatment.”

