Questions surround the Patriots offense, but their defense is looking as stingy as ever

Of course the offense matters, and the constant questions during the Patriots’ ongoing preseason prove it, centering around what Mac Jones can do in his sophomore season. From who is calling his plays to who will emerge as his third-down safety net, the offense has plenty to figure out before the regular season opens Sept. 11 in Miami.

But so far, it seems his counterparts on defense are already finding their identity. So if you are looking for the glass half-full contrast to the swirling offensive question marks, the defense is ready to give it, a dominant performance in Friday night’s 20-10 win over Carolina and the combined effort in two preseason games offering plenty of positive glimpses.

With every caveat about putting too much stock in preseason games, especially those against, say, a Carolina team which paused its quarterback competition between Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold to start PJ Walker instead, there have been plenty of flashes from a defensive roster more suited than ever to deal with the likes of a moving target like Buffalo QB Josh Allen. It was Allen who shredded the Patriots in last year’s playoffs, scoring on all seven possessions that didn’t end with a kneel down, putting up Pop Warner numbers on 21 of 25 passing for 308 yards, barely getting his uniform dirty.

That photo of the final 47-17 score that Jones admitted Friday night does indeed hang in his locker as a little motivation reminder? It doesn’t need to be posted in front of any of the returning defensive players. It’s burned in their memories forever, the worst playoff defeat in coach Bill Belichick’s career.

But now the slate is clean, and the defense is focused on getting the Pats back to the playoffs. Friday night, with suffocating pressure and flying bodies, they forced four turnovers, held Carolina to 57 yards rushing (Panthers star Christian McCaffrey did not play) and 192 total yards, and surrendered the only Carolina touchdown on a pick six.

It’s a start.

“As far as potential, I don’t want to put a cap on this, don’t want to put a limit on this,” cornerback Jalen Mills said in the locker room after the game. “I could always say our potential is through the roof, but the biggest thing right now in camp is that the focus should be growing every day. That’s the main focus.”

The Patriots need some quick growth in Mills’s area, with cornerbacks Malcolm Butler and Joejuan Williams both going on injured reserve last week. So seeing Shaun Wade make a great break on a ball intended for Panthers receiver Derek Wright and pick it off in the third quarter Friday, or seeing rookie Jack Jones lock Wright down later in the game and nearly grab an interception of his own; those are encouraging signs.

Earlier in the week, safety and captain Devin McCourty had talked about Jack Jones and fellow rookie corner Marcus Jones, insisting, “we have a really good rookie group,” crediting both their skills and their willingness to learn.

They are not alone in benefiting from veteran leadership like McCourty’s, as Wade pointed to the two lockers around him - Mills and Adrian Phillips - after the game Friday.

“The veterans are great,” the 23-year-old Wade said. “You see I’ve got two of them that I’m sitting between every day, and they are very helpful in me learning football, asking what’s going on in their minds, learning what they see on the field so I can go on the field and do the same thing, and also what they taught me in the classroom.”

The veterans did their part Friday too.

When the Panthers started to make inroads on their second series, getting to the Pats’ 35-yard line, Deatrich Wise and Josh Uche answered with back-to-back sacks that forced a punt. Ja’Whaun Bentley made his presence known with a tackle in the backfield, and Matthew Judon was instrumental in both of the sacks. Judon was active all night, including a pass batted down at the line of scrimmage.

“That’s how we want to play, he said. “We want to play with a downhill mentality. We want to be aggressive. We want to attack the line of scrimmage and knock it back. So with speed and smarts you got to do everything within a defense, but when we’re moving fast and we’re executing that’s going to happen a lot.”

There was second-year safety Josh Bledsoe, who forced a fumble in the second quarter, receiving his rightful credit after Belichick flashed midseason challenge form and correctly got the call of an incomplete pass reversed. Wade had his interception in the third quarter, and in the final minutes, when so many players can make an impression on film, rookie DaMarcus Mitchell had a strip sack in the end zone that was fumbled and recovered by fellow rookie Sam Roberts for a touchdown. Finally, undrafted rookie Brenden Schooler added an interception with 26 seconds to go.

As Bentley put it, “that’s always our goal, to go out there and fly around for sure.”

What’s shaping up is a typical Belichickian defense that demands an opposing offense be prepared for anything, a challenge in game planning because of so many moving parts. I asked Bentley if he’d want to play against this Pats defense, and with a laugh and a “Nah,” he touted that versatility.

“I wouldn’t want to sell ourselves short on anything,” he said. “As far as preparation against us, we would hope as a defense that an offense is considering everything that you do, which I would say for us is a plethora of things, whether it’s running, tackling, good run defense, good pass defense. Obviously you want to be perfect in everything but that’s not always the case. You want to pride yourself on doing a lot of good things and some great things.”