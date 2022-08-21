Texas A&M’s Sam Bennett holds on and beats Georgia Southern’s Ben Carr to capture men’s US Amateur title

It was tighter than he would have wanted.

Bennett is No. 3 in the world amateur ranking and had to get past three straight players ranked in the top 10 to reach the championship match.

PARAMUS, N.J. — Texas A&M senior Sam Bennett won the men’s US Amateur on Sunday, building a 5-up lead over Ben Carr and holding on for a 1-up victory at Ridgewood Country Club.

Bennett was 3 up after the first 18 holes and won two more holes early in the afternoon to seize control. Carr kept chipping away and pulled within one hole with a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-5 17th.

“I got off to a hot start, then after lunch, he started dropping in putts and chips from everywhere,” Bennett said. “It made me nervous. I got pretty tight.”

Needing to win the 18th to extend the match, Carr missed the fairway to the right and came up short. He chipped to 8 feet. Bennett was on the green and had two putts from 12 feet to win. He lagged it within inches for the win.

“Luckily, I was able to finish it off with a good iron shot,” Bennett said.

Bennett is exempt into the Masters, US Open and British Open next year.

“It means everything,” Bennett said about the victory. “It’s a dream cone true. It means a lot to hold that trophy.”

Carr is a fifth-year senior at Georgia Southern.

“I’m OK,” Carr said. “Congrats to Sam. He’s an awesome player. We had a great battle out there.”