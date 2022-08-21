Top rookies, biggest surprises, position battles to watch, and more as the Patriots enter the final week of preseason

The competition has also been heated at several spots and this will be a critical week as guys battle for roster spots and positioning. Teams must get to 80 players on Tuesday, then down to a 53-man list on Aug. 30.

It’s been an exceptionally hot (and humid) camp that featured a pair of heat waves. With temperatures in Las Vegas expected to hit triple digits all week, this is excellent preparation and conditioning for the season opener — a 1 p.m. matinee in Miami Gardens Sept. 11.

The Patriots are in their final summer stretch run, wrapping up a steamy August with a week in the Nevada desert with a couple of joint practices with Josh McDaniels’s Raiders before a final dress rehearsal Friday night.

▪ Rookie class acts.

Tyquan Thornton’s collarbone injury notwithstanding, this has been a really good camp for the newest draftees.

First rounder Cole Strange has been entrenched at left guard seemingly since Roger Goodell called his name back in April. His ability to plug and play is reminiscent of what Logan Mankins and Joe Thuney did at the same spot. Strange has been very strong and very coachable. Playing between David Andrews and Trent Brown has been a big benefit as well.

Marcus Jones (third round) and Jack Jones (fourth) have looked solid as slot and boundary corners, respectively, and should be part of the secondary rotation. In addition, Marcus Jones should be a factor in the return game.

Running backs Pierre Strong (fourth) and Kevin Harris (sixth) could be caught in a numbers game (Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson, and Ty Montgomery are at the top of the depth chart) but have run well in the preseason. They’ll be battling with J.J. Taylor for snaps at a position where depth is critical.

Quarterback Bailey Zappe (fourth) has a very strong arm and his improvement throughout the summer has been noticeable. He’s made mistakes but learns from them rather than dwelling on them and that’s huge at his position.

Sam Roberts (sixth) is surging as a contributor at both defensive end and on special teams. Guard Chasen Hines (sixth) got a late start and tackle Andrew Stueber (seventh) hasn’t suited up yet.

Oh, and undrafted safety Brenden Schooler has been a special teams demon. He plays like his hair is on fire.

“Schooler has just bought into playing the kicking game,’’ said special teams ace Matthew Slater. “He understands what his role is in terms of that and has been a sponge by asking so many questions and learning so it has been great to see that transition to game situations.”

▪ Biggest surprise of camp: Ty Montgomery.

The eighth-year veteran, a hybrid back/receiver throughout his career, has been very good. He can run stretch plays to the corner, rumble inside, and he runs crisp routes.

▪ The curious case of Kendrick Bourne.

One of the Patriots’ top receivers a season ago, Bourne has been very quiet so far. His targets and production are down, he was ejected from a practice for fighting, and was unavailable for an undisclosed reason against the Panthers.

▪ A monster in the middle: Christian Barmore.

The 6-foot-5-inch, 310-pound defensive tackle appears poised to make a big leap after a really good rookie campaign. He’s sneaky quick for a man his size and he plays with great power. Quarterbacks, you’ve been warned.

▪ Offensive battle to watch: Tight end.

Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith are atop the depth chart and it’s likely the club will feature a lot more two tight-end sets. The competition is for the third spot between Devin Asiasi and Matt Sokol. Asiasi looked good against the Panthers, but Sokol has been quietly turning heads. He’s athletic, has good hands, and he’ll stick his nose in there.

▪ Defensive battle to watch: Outside linebacker.

Matthew Judon has one side covered but who plays opposite is still a question. Raekwon McMillan and Josh Uche have both shown flashes and Anfernee Jennings has had his best preseason. All likely will see time in a rotation and that’ll be important as fresh bodies are imperative when it comes to defending RPOs.

▪ Other thoughts: DeVante Parker could emerge as the No. 1 wide receiver. He’s big, fast, and competitive as all heck . . . Jalen Mills has put together a really impressive summer. With J.C. Jackson’s departure, Mills has answered the team’s call for a No. 1 cornerback . . . Lil’Jordan Humphrey definitely belongs on an NFL roster and injuries to Thornton and Kristian Wilkerson may have secured Humphrey a job in New England . . . Slater might run the equivalent of a 10K on gunner routes during every practice . . . Don’t remember Nick Folk missing a field goal during competitive periods this summer. The 15-year veteran just keeps on ticking.

Jim McBride