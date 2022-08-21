Indiana governor in Taiwan following high-profile US visits

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Indiana’s Republican governor began a visit to Taiwan on Monday, following two recent high-profile visits by U.S. politicians that drew China’s ire and Chinese military drills that included firing missiles over the island.

Gov. Eric Holcomb arrived Sunday evening in Taiwan for a four-day visit that will focus on economic exchange particularly semiconductors, according to a statement from his office.

His visit is coming at a particularly tense moment for Taiwan, China and the U.S., after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan earlier this month. China claims self-ruled Taiwan as its own territory and views exchanges with foreign governments as an infringement on its claims.