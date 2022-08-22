Bill Burr brings his A game to Fenway Park

That’s what Burr — the cantankerous 54-year-old comedian, actor, podcaster, and now filmmaker who hails from the mean streets of Canton — does best. In fact, that’s pretty much all he does, and riotously so, at a time when outrage has become our most popular amateur sport.

What he was saying in the moment doesn’t particularly matter here. Rest assured that he was offending someone.

“I know you’re not supposed to say this,” said Bill Burr midway through his historic stand-up comedy set at Fenway Park on Sunday.

Billed as his “Slight Return” (a nod to Jimi Hendrix; Burr, a devoted drummer, loves hard rock music), the show made the local guy the first comedian ever to headline Fenway. The ballpark has hosted major rock and pop acts for two decades.

Taking into account several sections of empty seats that would have resulted in obstructed views (as well as the empty bleacher seating, behind the centerfield stage), the show was essentially a sell-out. If you’re curious, it was not close to a record: According to Guinness World Records, German comedian Mario Barth drew 67,000 in a Berlin stadium in 2008.

An incomplete inventory of the people Burr needled (or skewered, take your pick of sharp objects) included feminists, men without money, plastic surgery patients, short guys with big watches, Madonna, his own wife, folks with tattoos of life-affirming platitudes, both the current president and the last one (“Neither side will admit how stupid their guy is!”), self-proclaimed patriots who dress “like every day is the Fourth of July,” and those who still believe in “a god that cares.”

Burr, who lives in L.A., might be the present day’s preeminent exporter of the acute Boston accent and the locals’ propensity for reveling in our own absurd posturing. With his voice booming off the facade behind home plate like a profane, high-pitched Sherm Feller, he noted how he and his fellow Bostonians have a unique habit of using a certain gerund beginning with the letter F as an opportunity “to pause and collect your thoughts.” (“So true!” yelped a laughing young woman near me.)

Burr has plenty of material about the war between the sexes, and his go-to voice for anything that seems excessively sensitive is old-school prissy.

Grousing that “you can’t get away with [anything] anymore” in the age of social media — ticket holders were required to put their cell phones into locking pouches to prevent any unauthorized videos — he went on an extended romp through his own wayward years as a young incorrigible. Every few weeks, he joked, he and his buddies would light one of their rattletrap cars on fire, then call the cops and report it stolen.

With spotlights enhancing the Green Monster behind him, Burr prowled a large stage, backed by an array of rigging towers lit up red and blue. Squeezing the microphone in his right hand, he dangled his left wrist over the mic stand, like a guy leaning on a buddy’s shoulder to shout a joke in his ear inside a crowded bar.

“It’s [bleepin’] insane that I’m here,” he said upon taking the stage about where Kike Hernandez would position himself for a dead pull hitter.

Burr himself is not off-limits as a target of Burr the comedian. He recalled one of his many boozy visits to Fenway Park, when he passed out for a few innings, then woke up with mustard all over his shirt.

After an hour or so of Gatling-gun delivery, he unspooled a shaggy-dog story, a sequel to the magic mushroom episode he recounts in his latest special, “Live at Red Rocks.” This one involved a Utah vacation, a phantom cowboy, and the death of Bob Saget.

He took time to credit the local comedy institutions that helped him get his start, from Nick’s Comedy Stop and the late Dick Doherty to the Wilbur’s Bill Blumenreich. He also thanked his opening act, the local comedy veteran Tony V, for teaching him the ropes.

In his short opener, Tony V made hay out of the city’s transportation woes. After wondering whether anyone took the Green Line, a pedicab, or “a donkey” to get to the ballpark, he suggested his hometown needs a new slogan: “Boston — We’re Not Quite Finished.”

Even in a huge arena, Burr is a master of detail. His description of trying to watch a football game during his latest psychedelic trip was outrageous. And when he needed to reference a department store, he called up Lechmere and Caldor, two bygone chains familiar to Mass. souls of a certain age.

As he described a woman on his recent cross-country flight, he insisted with an impish grin that he was not “body shaming.”

“I’m trying to paint a picture here,” he squawked. “I’m an artist!”

He was joking, of course. He’d be loath to admit it, but in fact that’s exactly what he is.

Email James Sullivan at jamesgsullivan@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @sullivanjames.

