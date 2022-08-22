‘House of the Dragon’ premiere: Episode 1 recap

Right from the start, “House of the Dragon” proves that one of its dominant themes — beyond showing us every possible way to style blond-white Targaryen hair and insisting that every George R. R. Martin name be unspellable — will be sexism and patriarchy. Princess Rhaenyra, looking like a young Daenerys, clearly has a mind for strategy, but the male leadership sits waiting for her father, King Viserys, to have a son. She is only good enough to fill their glasses. When Rhaenyra’s pregnant mother assures her she’ll have the honor of bearing children one day, she says, still smelling like a dragon from her recent flight, “I’d rather serve as a knight.”

The “Game of Thrones” music makes it clear from the start that the prequel, “House of the Dragon,” will be close kin. The epic score, once again by Ramin Djawadi, provides a familiar aural setting, as we tour a similar maze of candle-lit halls and fly with the same kind of dragon, lizard-esque and purring like a giant motorcycle. The message: Relax, viewers, the franchise is alive and well and still living on HBO platforms.

Early on, we also learn that Rhaenyra’s father’s cousin, Rhaenys, was also prevented from taking the throne because she is a woman. Dubbed “The Queen Who Never Was,” she clearly harbors bitterness, as does her husband, Lord Corlys Velaryon, also known as the Sea Snake. They represent one of the many parties eyeing the throne — not for themselves, but for their children — and waiting for Viserys to die.

The introductions to the “Game of Thrones” characters were complicated, and I recall it taking weeks to figure out who was who from all the various families. This time out, the introductions are effortless since the story is so much more compact and Targaryen-centric. There’s Rhaenyra, her kind father, her tired and pregnant mother, her rogue uncle Prince Daemon, her sweet best friend Alicent, and Alicent’s slimy father, Otto Hightower, the King’s Hand. As Viserys, Paddy Considine is excellent, giving us a man both wise enough to appreciate his daughter’s gifts and weary enough to succumb to common thinking.

Also, that cut on his back, the one made by the sharp Iron Throne, the one that won’t heal? It bodes ill, and it bodes fun, since it may quicken the all-important question of succession.

Daemon is clearly going to be the thorn in the side of the king — he’s illicitly sitting on the Iron Throne when we meet him — and a shot of adrenaline for the viewers. Matt Smith promises to make him into a complicated presence, verbally sparring affectionately with his niece in High Valyrian one minute, pushing the City Watch toward violence and destruction the next. And by violence and destruction I mean the dismemberment of a number of body parts, including hands, arms, and, wait, is that a penis? Later, though, Daemon struggles with his own organ, when his efforts at a brothel lead nowhere due to his stress over the possibility of losing the Iron Throne.

Lest any “Thrones” fans fear that “House of the Dragon” is going to be less brutal and gross, that street melee is quickly followed by a tournament involving jousting, face bashing, and man-on-man combat intercut with a blood-strewn birth that leaves the baby boy alive and the queen dead. It’s a successfully disturbing sequence, but no more queasy-making than Otto’s recommendation to his daughter that she go to the bereft king and “offer him comfort.” Yup, pimping out his daughter for power. As the Hand, he’s supposed to be thinking of the king’s best interest, but methinks he’s got his own agenda.

After the death of his son, the king says, “I will not be made to choose between my brother and my daughter.” But once he learns that Daemon is mocking his newly dead son, Viserys finally comes to his senses and anoints Rhaenyra. So the succession question has been solved? Um, nope. We still have at least nine more episodes.

