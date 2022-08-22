This week’s TV: Go ‘Bad Sisters,’ a real-life ‘Lasso,’ and the ‘Only Murders’ finale

Perhaps, like Hulu’s “The Bear,” it will connect with a large and appreciative audience, despite not being affiliated with a major international franchise involving dragons or hobbits.

I’m rooting for “Bad Sisters,” a spirited new Apple TV+ series. It’s beautifully made, and I enjoyed it from start to finish, all 10 episodes. The scripts are tight and explore each character, the Ireland settings are attractive, the acting is all aces, and the plot is clever and twisty.

I could call “Bad Sisters” a murder mystery, but that label would be too limiting. The show, created by Sharon Horgan of “Catastrophe,” is a dark comedy that zips along, with elements of “Big Little Lies” and “Dead to Me” along the way. Basically, the five close Garvey sisters come under intense scrutiny by a pair of insurance investigators after the death of their brother-in-law.

The actors playing the sisters are phenomenal: Anne-Marie Duff, Eve Hewson, Sarah Greene, Eva Birthistle, and Horgan. Together, they create a winning sense of family, a rapport that can be prickly, funny, intimate, and loving. Brian Gleeson and Daryl McCormack are the insurance men hoping to prove the dead man was murdered, to avoid the payout. They, too, bring their characters to life, half-brothers who resent each other.

And Claes Bang is unforgettable as the dead brother-in-law, whom we see at length in flashbacks. He gives us a toxic man whose misogyny has personally had a negative effect on each of the Garveys. He provides a lot of queasy laughs, as we see just how completely awful he is and wonder if the world is indeed better off without him. It would be wrong to kill him, wouldn’t it?

WHAT I’M WATCHING THIS WEEK

1. I suspect two someones were smitten with “Ted Lasso” and its success. In 2020, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney bought a Welsh football (soccer!) club in the working-class town of Wrexham, when the team, the Red Dragons, was on the brink of dissolving. On Wednesday at 10 p.m., FX is premiering the docu-series they made about buying the team, spending time as outsiders in the town, and trying to reinvigorate the club despite knowing nothing about the sport. “Welcome to Wrexham” — here’s a clip — will begin streaming episodes on Hulu on Thursday.

2. Ever since I saw Bel Powley in “The Diary of a Teenage Girl,” I’ve been a fan. So I’m eager to see “Everything I Know About Love,” in which she stars with Emma Appleton. (Here’s the trailer.) The seven-part British series is based on Dolly Alderton’s memoir of the same name, and it’s about four women in their 20s in London dealing with dating, money woes, one-night stands, hangovers, and their friendship. It premieres Thursday on Peacock.

3. In the animated FXX comedy “Little Demon,” a woman who was impregnated by Satan now lives with their Antichrist daughter in Delaware. Yup, that’s right. She just wants to live in peace, but Satan wants to own his daughter’s soul and battles ensue. Here’s why this could be fun: The mom is voiced by Aubrey Plaza, and Satan is voiced by Danny DeVito. Premiering Thursday at 10 p.m., the show’s guest stars will include Mel Brooks, Arnold Schwarzenegger, William Jackson Harper, Pamela Adlon, Rhea Perlman, and Sam Richardson.

Trevante Rhodes as boxing champ Mike Tyson and Russell Hornsby as promoter Don King (right) in the Hulu series "Mike." Patrick Harbron/Hulu/HULU

4. “Mike” is an eight-episode bio-series about the personal and professional lives of troubled boxer Mike Tyson. Premiering Thursday on Hulu, it’s unauthorized, and Tyson has slammed the production and Hulu on social media, singling out “Hulu’s concern for dollars over respect for black story rights.” Trevante Rhodes (“Moonlight”) stars as Tyson, with Russell Hornsby (as promoter Don King), Harvey Keitel (as coach Cus D’Amato), and Laura Harrier (as actress Robin Givens, Tyson’s former wife).

5. On Tuesday, Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building” wraps up for the season. Most likely, they will solve the mystery and set up next year’s. The series has already been renewed for a third season.

CHANNEL SURFING

“Kevin Can F**k Himself” The dark comedy returns. AMC+ and AMC (at 9 p.m.), Monday

“Katrina Babies” A documentary on how the hurricane disaster affected those who were kids in 2005. HBO, Wednesday, 9 p.m.

“MTV Video Music Awards” You know the deal. MTV, Logo, The CW, Sunday, 8 p.m.

“Chad and JT Go Deep” A Sacha Baron Cohen-esque prank comedy series. Netflix, Tuesday

