Adidas CEO to leave next year

Adidas CEO Kasper Rorsted will step down next year, the sports apparel maker said Monday, and the company has started looking for a successor. Rorsted, who has been CEO since 2016, and its supervisory board “mutually agreed” that he will hand over during the course of 2023, the Herzogenaurach, Germany-based Adidas said. Supervisory board chairman Thomas Rabe thanked Rorsted for “major achievements” that included strategically repositioning the company, vastly expanding its online sales, and doubling sales in North America. Rabe said the firm can now focus on its core brand after divesting TaylorMade, Boston-based Reebok, and CCM Hockey. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

ICE CREAM

Ben & Jerry’s loses bid to block West Bank sales

Ben & Jerry’s lost an unusual bid to block its corporate parent, Unilever, from going forward with a deal to allow its ice cream to be sold in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. The Vermont-based ice cream maker claimed in a suit that Unilever’s sale of its brand and trademark in Israel to a local company violated the 2000 agreement by which the consumer products giant acquired Ben & Jerry’s and runs against its “core values.” Unilever maintained that the agreement gave Ben & Jerry’s no power to challenge the deal, which closed in June. US District Judge Andrew L. Carter Jr. in Manhattan on Monday denied Ben & Jerry’s request for a preliminary injunction, saying the ice cream maker failed to show that it would suffer irreparable harm if the deal wasn’t blocked. Carter said Ben & Jerry’s claim that the deal might lead to new products conveying a message contrary to the brand’s was “too speculative.” Ben & Jerry’s, which has a history of publicly embracing socially progressive causes like same-sex marriage and the Black Lives Matter movement, said the deal would fly in the face of its brand image. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AIRLINES

British Airways cuts winter flights

British Airways will scrap about 5,000 round-trip flights this winter after cancelling about 13 percent of its schedule this summer due to a staffing shortage and extended curbs on capacity at its London Heathrow hub. The carrier said it was adjusting its winter schedule including consolidating some of its short-haul flights to destinations with multiple services. The cuts amount to about 8 percent of the timetable for the period. BA will also cancel 629 round trips through Oct. 29 after Heathrow extended its 100,000 passenger-a-day cap to rein in chaos that the airport operator said was due to ground-handling firms having insufficient staff. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

HOUSING

Apartment construction reaches record heights again

A jump in apartment construction in the United States may help provide some relief to renters who’ve faced soaring prices — eventually. This year, 420,000 apartments are expected to be delivered nationwide, according to a study by listing service RentCafe. It would be the second year in a row that the industry tops 400,000 units, a mark that was last reached in 1972. The construction boom was driven by demand, particularly in Southern cities such as Dallas and Miami where many Americans flocked during the pandemic. Other places that were deserted during the worst of the COVID-19 crisis, including New York City, have seen an influx of returns. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AUTOMOTIVE

VW reaches deal with Canada for battery components

Volkswagen has sealed an agreement with Canada to secure access to raw materials such as nickel, cobalt, and lithium for vehicle and battery production, according to people familiar with the accord. The memorandum of understanding will be signed during German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s current trip to Canada and is designed to shorten supply chains for VW’s facilities in the United States and avoid difficulties linked to tariffs and tax regulations, said one of the people, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information. The move has partly been prompted by new rules that President Biden signed into law last week, the person added. The Biden administration’s Inflation Reduction Act allows consumers to continue getting as much as $7,500 in tax credits for electric vehicles if manufacturers meet new content requirements. Minerals must be extracted from or processed in countries the United States has a free trade agreement with, and a large percentage of battery components need to be manufactured or assembled in North America. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

MOVIE THEATERS

Cineworld looking at possible bankruptcy

Cineworld, one of the world’s largest movie theater chains, said Monday that it is considering filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States and similar actions elsewhere. The British company, which owns Regal Cinemas in the United States and operates in 10 countries, said bankruptcy is one option it is weighing to help preserve a business that has struggled to rebound from the impact of COVID-19 restrictions. Cineworld, which has 9,189 screens across 751 sites, said Monday that it’s open for business and is still evaluating its options to boost cash flow and potentially restructure. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

ENERGY

Shell bolsters investments in wind power

European oil major Shell is looking at expanding its wind-power business in Australia as it eyes options offshore and diversifies away from fossil fuels. The London-based company has ramped up investments in wind projects in the past year as it seeks to move into cleaner sources of energy. Shell made its first wind investment in Australia earlier this year when it bought a 49 percent stake in developer WestWind Energy Development Pty Ltd., which has projects in Victoria, New South Wales, and Queensland. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

LABOR

Britain’s barristers extend their strike

Britain’s criminal trial lawyers voted overwhelmingly in favor of indefinite strike action in the latest salvo with the government over funding and fees, pitching an already beleaguered justice system into chaos. The Criminal Bar Association, which represents thousands of barristers in England and Wales, said around 80 percent of its members backed escalation of industrial action that has run since the end of June. Starting Sept. 5 the lawyers will begin the open-ended strike until the government improves on its 15 percent fee increase offer. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

FAST FOOD

McDonald’s adds three to its board

McDonald’s announced a shakeup of its board of directors Monday as the company faces the effects of inflation, war in Europe, and tensions with franchisees. Sheila Penrose will retire after more than 15 years, and three new directors will join: Anthony Capuano of Marriott International, Jennifer Taubert of Johnson & Johnson, and Amy Weaver of Salesforce. McDonald’s, which operates nearly 40,000 restaurants worldwide, is in the middle of a growth plan that it has called “accelerating the arches” and includes new investments in its digital strategy and marketing as it looks to keep up with consumers. Last year, some shareholders voted against the board’s chair, Enrique Hernandez Jr., and the compensation committee chair, Richard Lenny, over the handling of the 2019 dismissal of Steve Easterbrook as CEO; all members were ultimately reelected. In May, shareholders of the chain, which has battled discontent among certain franchisees, supported a company audit of its diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts, as well as other related matters. And earlier this year, billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn targeted Lenny, who also leads its corporate responsibility team, and Penrose, who led sustainability, over the way the company sources pork. — NEW YORK TIMES