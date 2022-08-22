City of Boston updates parking app with help from mobile developers

EasyPark Group, the company behind the ParkMobile app, has partnered with the City of Boston to revamp a parking app where users can find and pay for parking in and around the city.
The new app, called ParkBoston, is available for both Apple and Android devices. ParkBoston was refurbished using technology behind the ParkMobile app, a leading mobile parking application. New features include GPS map services, a “Find My Car” feature, and new payment methods like Apple Pay and Google Pay. Users can select, pay, and add time to parking spots through their phone.
Users of the city’s former parking app, which had not received any updates in over a year, will now have to make a new account following the update.
The ParkBoston app also allows users to find and reserve parking in other major US cities, including Providence. Areas of Massachusetts including Amherst, Springfield, and Lowell will also have parking available through the app. (Notably, the app does not appear to support parking in Worcester or Cape Cod.)
“With half a million users in Massachusetts, the partnership with the City of Boston attests to the demand for innovative and convenient solutions that make every day driving life easier,” said Cameron Clayton, CEO of EasyPark Group, in a statement.
With the MBTA’s Orange Line out of service for a month, more commuters are expected to drive into the city. The app may see an influx in users, given the need for more parking.
