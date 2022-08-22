City of Boston updates parking app with help from mobile developers

EasyPark Group, the company behind the ParkMobile app, has partnered with the City of Boston to revamp a parking app where users can find and pay for parking in and around the city.

The new app, called ParkBoston, is available for both Apple and Android devices. ParkBoston was refurbished using technology behind the ParkMobile app, a leading mobile parking application. New features include GPS map services, a “Find My Car” feature, and new payment methods like Apple Pay and Google Pay. Users can select, pay, and add time to parking spots through their phone.

Users of the city’s former parking app, which had not received any updates in over a year, will now have to make a new account following the update.