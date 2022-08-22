Liz Cheney’s future, dispute over the Mar-a-Lago affidavit, hot and dangerous summers, and the shriveling Colorado River

The Old Farmer’s Almanac says Cat Nights begin tomorrow, the date on which, according to Irish folklore, a witch will turn into a cat for the ninth time, but fail to return to human form (hence the nine lives idiom). Dogs, meanwhile, just want to play with all nine cats but keep getting their noses scratched.

Sunrise in Boston was at 5:52 a.m. and sunset will be at 7:43 p.m. for 13 hours and 51 minutes of sunlight. The waning moon is 73 percent full.

Hello! It’s Tuesday, Aug. 16, the 228th day of the year. On this date in 1948, Babe Ruth died of cancer in New York City, and in 1977, Elvis Presley died of a heart attack at his Graceland mansion in Memphis, Tenn.

What’s it like outside? A bit overcast, windy, mid-70s. Same temps tomorrow with the chance of rain (really?); it gets hotter later in the week.

The Globe’s Dave Epstein: Daylight is decreasing while the drought is getting worse in New England

Hey, sport: After taking two out of three from the Stankees, the Red Sox pop down to Pittsburgh for a three-game interleague series against the sad sack Pirates (45-70) starting tonight, then head to Baltimore for a weekend series against the Orioles.

Kiké Hernández will be back in the lineup for the first time since June 7; he’s been on the DL with a hip issue.The Revolution’s next match is at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Toronto.

Liz Cheney’s political career in the US House will probably end today, but her place in history as the most prominent Republican to stand up to Trump’s treasonous attempts to illegally hold on to power will endure.

Listen closely to her concession speech tonight. If her two-minute videotaped closing appeal to Wyoming voters last week touched on the need for all Americans to fight Trumpian tyranny, her remarks tonight could have even more of a national flavor -- especially if she plans to run for president.

Some politicos say Cheney would be realistic about her chances running as a Republican against a cult figure like Trump who has hoodwinked millions of gullible Americans. Instead, she may be willing to be a sacrificial lamb and act as a spoiler simply to stop him from regaining the presidency.

The Washington Post: Liz Cheney’s political life is likely ending — and just beginning

The Florida magistrate judge who signed the search warrant for Mar-a-Lago will hold a hearing Thursday on whether the accompanying affidavit should also be released as requested by several media organizations.

The Justice Department is strongly opposed, pointing out that releasing affidavits is extremely rare, and arguing that doing so would reveal its investigative methods, some highly classified material, and the names of witnesses. Justice also pointed out that the investigation is ongoing with a grand jury still in session.

CNN: Florida judge to hold hearing Thursday on request to unseal Mar-a-Lago affidavit

Feelin’ Hot Hot Hot: You may have seen news reports about new data from the nonprofit First Street Foundation that shows that millions of Americans in the US will face extreme temperatures more often and for longer periods of time -- and that experience will increase as climate change advances.

Specifically, the foundation’s numbers show that today, about 46 percent of US residents are experiencing, on average, at least three consecutive days of 100-degree and higher heat every year, according to a Washington Post analysis. But over the next 30 years, 63 percent of the population will face those temps.

And it will be even worse in the South, where many states will have 20 extra days of 100+ degree heat. In 30 years, Floridians and Texans could have 70 consecutive days of triple-digit temps, which will cut quite deeply into golf cart sales in The Villages and reduce the number of guys strutting down Dallas streets with rifles and ammunition strapped to their chests. Strutting around Family Dollar just doesn’t have the same effect.

Wildfires are expected to soar in the southern tier of the country as well.

In other words, summer in the US is becoming longer, hotter, and more dangerous.

What region will be least affected? New England. Maybe I shouldn’t tell everyone that.

The foundation used peer-reviewed research from leading flood, fire, and climate modelers around the world. And it created a tool where you can type in your address and see your home’s risk from heat, flood, and fire over the next 30 years, based on the foundation’s model.

The Washington Post: More dangerous heat waves are on the way

First Street Foundation: Find your home’s Risk Factors

Bone dry: By the way, just today the feds announced that Arizona will have its supply of water from the Colorado River cut by 21 percent starting in January; Nevada faces an 8 percent cut and the country of Mexico, 7 percent.

Why? Because the water supply for the US West is approaching a tipping point and could be on the verge of collapse without drastic action.

The poor Colorado River has been dammed, diverted, exploited, overused, and manipulated for more than a century just to quench the thirst of millions of Americans who decided it was a good idea to live in a desert and have pools and fountains and lawns. The biggest culprit, agriculture, also is sucking the river dry. Add in a 23-year drought, and the river doesn’t seem to stand a chance of survival.

The demands on the river’s waters far exceed its supply. In fact, the Lower Colorado is so dry it doesn’t even reach the Pacific’s Gulf of California anymore.

The country’s two largest reservoirs designed to hold a water supply for tens of millions of residents, Lake Mead and Lake Powell, are well below their capacity. Mead was formed by the Hoover Dam and can hold 28.23 million acre-feet of water. Powell, formed by the Glen Canyon Dam, can hold 25.17 acre-feet. (An acre-foot is the amount of water that would fill one acre a foot deep — about 326,000 gallons.)

Lake Mead is at 27 percent of capacity, while Lake Powell is at just 26 percent and is expected to drop to 23 percent by the end of the year.

BTW, those receding waters is why officials keep finding dead bodies in Lake Mead -- four so far.

Anyway, back in June, the US Bureau of Reclamation told the seven states that draw water from the Colorado River -- Wyoming, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, and California -- to come up plans by Aug. 15 (yesterday) to reduce their river water take by 25 percent. They didn’t, so the feds issued the restrictions against Arizona and Nevada today (as well as Mexico).

And they’re not done. Even though the bureau isn’t going to immediately impose the 25 percent cut it threatened this summer, it is working its way toward that goal in negotiations with the states.

Let’s hope it’s not too little too late, or else a whole bunch of Southwesterners are going to be flooding into Alaska, the state with the most abundance of fresh water, where they can set about ruining the Yukon River.

CNN Live Updates: The latest on the Colorado River

The Week: Climate, crime, and the bodies at Lake Mead

Finally, if you read the Friday Fast Forward last week, you saw the item on Globe Santa’s foray into providing back-to-school supplies to needy kids. The supplies are being offered via an Amazon Wish List, and you have a choice between two bundles: Elementary School Essentials for Grades 1-4 for $25.95 or a 36-piece supply kit for grades K-12 for $17.99.

Several of you were confused about how to ship the bundles. After you make your choice and add it to your cart, click through to Checkout and look in the list of shipping addresses for “The Boston Globe’s Gift Registry Address.”

Here’s the Amazon link to the Globe Santa School Supplies list. And once again, thanks for helping.

