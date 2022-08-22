1-year-old baby suffers dog bite in South End

A 1-year-old baby was bitten by a dog in the South End on Monday afternoon, officials said.
Boston police responded at approximately 4:30 p.m., to 484 Massachusetts Ave., where they found a baby who had apparently been bitten by the family’s dog, according to department spokesman Officer Andre Watson.
The child was taken to a local hospital with “non-life-threatening injuries,” Watson said.
The dog’s breed was unclear to police on Monday evening, but Watson described it as “small.” He added that adults were present with the child when the attack occurred.
No further details were immediately available.
