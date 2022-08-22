11-year-old boy caught stealing vape cartridges after allegedly breaking into South Boston store, police say

An 11-year-old boy was caught breaking into a 7-Eleven and stealing vape cartridges in South Boston Monday morning, police said.

Shortly after 4 a.m., officers arrived at the 7-Eleven at 473 West Broadway in response to a report of a breaking and entering in progress, police said. Officers found the store’s glass door broken and an 11-year-old boy inside, police said.

The boy said he broke into the store with a hammer to get something to eat, police said. Upon searching the boy’s bag, police found assorted vape cartridges that had been taken from the store, but no food items, police said.